Environment

Today's Forecast: Lingering early flurries with afternoon sunshine

By Candace Monacelli
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
Light snow showers with little to no snow accumulations will taper off this morning. In addition to the snow, winds remain breezy. Sunshine returns this afternoon and evening, lasting into Saturday morning. The chance for a few light rain and wintry mix showers returns late in the day on Saturday. We end the weekend with mostly to partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Temperatures push back into the 40s for the weekend! Next week we will stay in the 40s and 50s with a few chances for wintry mix and rain on Monday and Wednesday. Make sure to download the FOX 47 App for the latest forecast and live radar!

TODAY: Morning clouds and light snow showers or flurries, otherwise becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. A few rain/wintry mix shower chances in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with the chance of wintry mix and rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

