Ormsbee and Anderson sign for football at Alderson Broaddus

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Two more Greenbrier East Spartans have officially signed to play college football on Monday, Mar. 28, after both Bryson Ormsbee and Kamon Anderson signed letters of intent to Alderson Broaddus and will remain teammates for at least four more years.

The duo was a huge part of the Spartans’ success the last four years, with three of those seasons finishing with state playoff berths.

Anderson led the Spartan defense in tackles this past year with 102. He also was tied for the team lead with five sacks.

Known for flying to the ball all over the field, Anderson will continue his middle linebacker role at the next level but may move around to find the best fit as well.

“I’m for sure going out for middle linebacker just because it’s kind of what I’m known for, but we’re definitely going to experiment a little with other positions,” Anderson stated.

Both players are really happy with their college destination, but each one has different reasons for selecting the private university.

“My final decision was simply based on the feeling I had for the program. The coaches at the program really sold me on the team and I felt as if that is where I fit in at,” Ormsbee said.

“I definitely feel like the location of the campus really influenced my decision. Phillipi is one of those spots where you can kind of go anywhere in a short time,” Anderson added.

Ormsbee was a two-player for East and led the team in receiving with 29 catches for 315 yards and five scores. On the defensive side, he logged 35 tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception.

It was that productivity that caught Alderson Broaddus’ and coach Zach Cooper’s attention, and Ormsbee is ready to make them thankful for their decision.

“I talk to Coach Cooper every day and he is a great man and coach. He really cares about his players and not just football. He was there every step of the way through the process, and he has a lot of confidence in me. The coaches’ energy are just on another level and I’m beyond excited to suit up for Alderson Broaddus this fall,” Ormsbee said.

Anderson shares some of those same sentiments.

“To say I’m excited would be an understatement. Just having the ability to continue my time playing this sport is so much of a blessing,” Anderson echoed.

Ormsbee even went a step further and discussed how thankful he is for the opportunity to continue his playing career, which is rarer than not.

“I’m very honored and excited to be able to play at the next level. It has always been a dream and goal of mine since I was a kid. I’m very thankful to be able to have the opportunity because some kids aren’t able to play at the next level and I’m going to make the best of it and give it all I have,” Ormsbee said.

Both Anderson and Ormsbee are set to arrive on campus in early August.

