Hartford, CT

East Berlin church burns in an early-morning fire

By Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
 2 days ago

Firefighters put out a fire at United Methodist Church early Friday morning in East Berlin, and investigators are working to determine the cause.

The fire was out by 6:45 a.m., and firefighters were checking for small pockets of flames, a dispatcher said.

There are no reports of injuries from the fire at 139 Main St. in East Berlin. The fire was reported hours before dawn, about 4 a.m. Fire officials called for a second team of firefighters and equipment shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Check back for more information.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .

