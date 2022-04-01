East Berlin church burns in an early-morning fire
Firefighters put out a fire at United Methodist Church early Friday morning in East Berlin, and investigators are working to determine the cause.
The fire was out by 6:45 a.m., and firefighters were checking for small pockets of flames, a dispatcher said.
There are no reports of injuries from the fire at 139 Main St. in East Berlin. The fire was reported hours before dawn, about 4 a.m. Fire officials called for a second team of firefighters and equipment shortly before 4:30 a.m.
Check back for more information.
Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .
Comments / 0