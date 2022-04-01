Crews make progress as 45% of Wears Valley fire is contained

STINNETT Texas (KFDA) - The City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM is reporting the wildfire in area of 687 and Luginbyhl Road near southern Stinnett is now contained. Fire crews contained this fire with assist from several agencies that were nearby from a previous fire. Stinnett residents can stand-down. No evacuation...
Fire issues continue for parts of the Valley as crews work to combat a brush fire in Starr County. Multiple fire departments are responding to a brush fire in the Delmita area in northern Starr County. According to officials, the fire is traveling west toward FM 2294. The public is...
LYNN, Mass. — A multi-family home in Lynn caught fire Monday morning on Chestnut Street. Firefighters responded to the area of 77 to 79 Chestnut Street around 10:45 a.m. for a report of heavy flames in the back of the building. 11 adults and 7 children were displaced by...
WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. — ***The Sevier Co. EMA has created a dynamic map people can access and type their address into at this link, which will show if you are in the evacuation area.***. Mandatory evacuations have been issued in Wears Valley as crews work to contain a now...
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County fire crews are on scene of a 200-acre wildfire in the Brittons Neck community. The Marion Rural Fire Department says Station 20 is assisting Station 80. Station 10 and 30 are also working to contain the blaze. The South Carolina Forestry Commission has dozer units on scene plowing […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Several thousands of people lost power and crews responded to calls for several fires, downed trees, and power lines in the area after strong winds pummeled East Tennessee Wednesday and early Thursday morning. Several thousands of power outages were reported across East Tennessee, including Knox,...
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A brush fire in Alton that prompted evacuations and a road closure is now 100% contained, according to fire chief John J. Salinas. The large brush fire on Bryan Road, south of the 5-Mile Line, caused the city to ask people to...
SEYMOUR, Tenn. — Crews are on scene of a fire in Blount County. The fire is in Seymour near Millstone Gap Road. Crews have been there since midnight working to contain the fire. We will continue to provide more updates as more information is made available.
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said it is searching a Toyota pickup truck after a road rage incident turned into a stabbing on Chapman Highway Tuesday afternoon. According to the SCSO, deputies responded to the incident just before 4 p.m. on Chapman Highway near Wye...
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Crews are battling a fire in Sissonville. Metro 911 officials say a call about an outbuilding fire in Sissonville came in just before 9 a.m. They say no one has been taken to the hospital. Sissonville VFD and Kanawha County Ambulance are on the scene.
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Update (4:30 a.m.): The city of Gatlinburg said it has lifted its mandatory evacuation in the areas of Ownby Hills and Hidden Hills after crews responded to a 1.5-acre brush fire. The city said the Ownby Hills/Hidden Hills fire ignited shortly before midnight on Wednesday, March...
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The shelter in place order for residents living near the former Tobin’s First Prize meatpacking plant in Colonie has been lifted after efforts from local first responders and a demolition crew. Residents were asked to stay at home after an ammonia leak occurred while demolishing the former Tobin’s First Prize building.
Fire crews were quick to extinguish a car that went up in flames in the Lehigh Valley area Monday morning. The blaze was reported near Martins Creek on Alpha Avenue in Lower Mt. Bethel Township just after 11 a.m., the Sandt's Eddy Fire Company said. Firefighters quickly doused the blaze...
LOWGAP, N.C. — Firefighters are battling a fire in Lowgap that started this past Saturday. The fire which was 115 to 130 acres in size Sunday has now grown to 201 acres. Fire officials posted on social media that the fire is now contained as of Monday evening. Crews...
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Update (3/28 at 5:30 p.m.): Cherokee National Forest said a wildfire at Chimney Rock near Weaver's Bend in Cocke County is 50% contained as fire crews work to suppress it. The wildfire is approximately 180 acres and over five miles from Hot Springs, North Carolina....
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A five-acre fire that broke out early Sunday afternoon in Galivants Ferry has been contained, but smoke will remain visible in the area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR crews responded at 1:12 p.m. to an area in the 6000 block of Lundy Shortcut Road. No injuries were reported, […]
MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — A large structure fire in Fayette County is considered contained, but not fully extinguished. Around five, Sunday afternoon, March 13, emergency responders arrived on site of the former Montgomery High school and city hall, which was engulfed in flames. Crews respond to fire at old Montgomery High School Montgomery Fire and […]
Comments / 0