Crews make progress as 45% of Wears Valley fire is contained

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Crews are battling a fire in Sissonville. Metro 911 officials say a call about an outbuilding fire in Sissonville came in just before 9 a.m. They say no one has been taken to the hospital. Sissonville VFD and Kanawha County Ambulance are on the scene.

SISSONVILLE, WV ・ 8 DAYS AGO