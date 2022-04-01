ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Crews make progress as 45% of Wears Valley fire is contained

WBIR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple organizations are gathering donations to...

www.wbir.com

KFDA

Fire crews have contained wildfire near southern Stinnett

STINNETT Texas (KFDA) - The City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM is reporting the wildfire in area of 687 and Luginbyhl Road near southern Stinnett is now contained. Fire crews contained this fire with assist from several agencies that were nearby from a previous fire. Stinnett residents can stand-down. No evacuation...
STINNETT, TX
KRGV

Multiple crews working to contain brush fire in Starr County

Fire issues continue for parts of the Valley as crews work to combat a brush fire in Starr County. Multiple fire departments are responding to a brush fire in the Delmita area in northern Starr County. According to officials, the fire is traveling west toward FM 2294. The public is...
STARR COUNTY, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Crews fighting fire in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — A multi-family home in Lynn caught fire Monday morning on Chestnut Street. Firefighters responded to the area of 77 to 79 Chestnut Street around 10:45 a.m. for a report of heavy flames in the back of the building. 11 adults and 7 children were displaced by...
LYNN, MA
WBTW News13

Crews working to contain 200+ acre wildfire in Marion

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County fire crews are on scene of a 200-acre wildfire in the Brittons Neck community. The Marion Rural Fire Department says Station 20 is assisting Station 80. Station 10 and 30 are also working to contain the blaze. The South Carolina Forestry Commission has dozer units on scene plowing […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WOWK

Crews battle Charleston fire

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston. Kanawha metro says that a house fire started on the 1500 block of Pansy Dr. in Charleston. The call came in around 1:40 p.m.
CHARLESTON, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRGV

Fire chief: Brush fire in Alton fully contained

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A brush fire in Alton that prompted evacuations and a road closure is now 100% contained, according to fire chief John J. Salinas. The large brush fire on Bryan Road, south of the 5-Mile Line, caused the city to ask people to...
ALTON, TX
WBIR

Crews respond to fire near Seymour in Blount County

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — Crews are on scene of a fire in Blount County. The fire is in Seymour near Millstone Gap Road. Crews have been there since midnight working to contain the fire. We will continue to provide more updates as more information is made available.
SEYMOUR, TN
WOWK 13 News

Crews on scene of fire in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Crews are battling a fire in Sissonville. Metro 911 officials say a call about an outbuilding fire in Sissonville came in just before 9 a.m. They say no one has been taken to the hospital. Sissonville VFD and Kanawha County Ambulance are on the scene.
SISSONVILLE, WV
NEWS10 ABC

Crews contain ammonia leak at former meat packing plant

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The shelter in place order for residents living near the former Tobin’s First Prize meatpacking plant in Colonie has been lifted after efforts from local first responders and a demolition crew. Residents were asked to stay at home after an ammonia leak occurred while demolishing the former Tobin’s First Prize building.
COLONIE, NY
Daily Voice

Crews Douse Lehigh Valley Car Fire (PHOTOS)

Fire crews were quick to extinguish a car that went up in flames in the Lehigh Valley area Monday morning. The blaze was reported near Martins Creek on Alpha Avenue in Lower Mt. Bethel Township just after 11 a.m., the Sandt's Eddy Fire Company said. Firefighters quickly doused the blaze...
ACCIDENTS
WBTW News13

Crews contain 5-acre fire in Galivants Ferry area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A five-acre fire that broke out early Sunday afternoon in Galivants Ferry has been contained, but smoke will remain visible in the area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR crews responded at 1:12 p.m. to an area in the 6000 block of Lundy Shortcut Road. No injuries were reported, […]
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC
WVNS

UPDATE: Montgomery structure fire contained

MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — A large structure fire in Fayette County is considered contained, but not fully extinguished. Around five, Sunday afternoon, March 13, emergency responders arrived on site of the former Montgomery High school and city hall, which was engulfed in flames. Crews respond to fire at old Montgomery High School Montgomery Fire and […]
MONTGOMERY, WV

