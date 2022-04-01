How you can help fight food insecurity in the Mid-South

MID-SOUTH — Every day in the Mid-South, someone goes to bed hungry.

Many people must choose between buying food or paying for utilities, rent or even medicine.

FOX13 is kicking off its annual Spring Food Drive to fight hunger and food insecurity in our area.

The Mid-South Food Bank currently distributes meals to almost 400,000 people every year.

Although millions of pounds of food move through the food bank, the need for help continues to grow.

Food bank CEO Cathy Pope said what’s currently on the shelves will only last three weeks.

She said during the pandemic the dire need for food was unlike anything she’d ever seen.

“During the height of the pandemic, the need was really great,” she said. “Our food bank was distributing 55 million pounds of food in a 12-month period, and that compares to pre-pandemic, which was about 16.7 million.”

Volunteers box food up twice a day for people in need.

The food bank relies on your donations to support its mission.

Clifton Rockett, with donor services, said the food bank stretches every dollar.

“We can actually take the power of that dollar and stretch it much further and buy by the truck loads and case loads,” he said. “No matter what is donated into our facility, we can definitely use their product to help serve those who are facing food insecurity.”

The Mid-South Food Bank serves 31 counties in the Mid-South.

“We serve 12 in West Tennessee, Shelby being our largest,” Pope said. “18 in North Mississippi. We have a warehouse in Panola County, and then we serve Crittenden (Arkansas) across the river.”

Pope said the food bank partners with various churches and agencies to get food out to the community.

As quickly as food comes into the food bank it goes back out.

The need is only growing as people continue to live paycheck to paycheck and struggle with the recent increase in gas prices.

FOX13 is asking for your help to support the Mid-South Food Bank through the month of April.

