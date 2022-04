HAGERSTOWN, Maryland (Reuters) - Melanie Disporto said she lost her job in a Tennessee psychiatric facility when she refused to wear a mask or take the COVID-19 vaccine. A week later, in early March, inspired by YouTube videos of truck drivers who were heading to Washington to protest COVID-19 mandates, she and her husband packed their Honda and joined them, camping out for weeks in a tent on the grounds of the Hagerstown Speedway in western Maryland.

