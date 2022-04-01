Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend April 1-3

3 Doors Down owned the late 90s and early 2000s, and they're coming to Lake Charles to rock your face off in April. The band was formed in Escatawpa, Mississippi in 1995. The original lineup of the band consisted of Brad Arnold as the lead vocalist and drummer, Matt Roberts as the lead guitarist and backing vocalist, and Todd Harrell as the bass guitarist. Arnold was 16 at the time of forming 3 Doors Down. The story goes that the three members of the band were walking around in Foley, Alabama before a gig and saw that some letters had fallen off a building and it just read "Doors Down". Since there were only three members in the band at the time, they added a "3" in front of it and that was their new band name.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO