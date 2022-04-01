ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston County, MS

Deputies looking for man connected to armed robbery of Mississippi convenience store

By Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
A Mississippi sheriff is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wan in connection with an armed robbery of a Mississippi convenience store.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Charlie Hemphill, 32, who they believe is connected to the March 22 robbery of the Crossroads Store in Louisville.

Deputies have already arrested one person — Austin Goodin — they say is connected with the case.

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh told local news sources that the armed robber made off with about a thousand dollars in cash and a couple of cartons of cigarettes.

No one was injured in the robbery.

If you know where Hemphill is call Winston County Crime Stoppers AT (662)773-9999.

Comments / 2

Let's go Brandon
2d ago

he shouldn't be that hard to find with that tat on between the eyes..

Reply
6
Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

