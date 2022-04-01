Deputies looking for man connected to armed robbery of Mississippi convenience store

A Mississippi sheriff is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wan in connection with an armed robbery of a Mississippi convenience store.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Charlie Hemphill, 32, who they believe is connected to the March 22 robbery of the Crossroads Store in Louisville.

Deputies have already arrested one person — Austin Goodin — they say is connected with the case.

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh told local news sources that the armed robber made off with about a thousand dollars in cash and a couple of cartons of cigarettes.

No one was injured in the robbery.

If you know where Hemphill is call Winston County Crime Stoppers AT (662)773-9999.

—

