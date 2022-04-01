Parks native nominated for Grammy

Corey Ledet, an accordionist from Parks, is nominated for his second Grammy Award in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category. In this group, three of the four nominees are from Louisiana.

The zydeco musician grew up in Houston, visiting Louisiana each summer before eventually moving to St. Martin Parish. Acadiana is his happy place and where his love for music came to be.

"One summer we were here visiting and on the way back to Houston we stopped at the Best Stop. They had toy accordions and my dad bought me a toy. And after a while I started picking some notes then he bought me a real accordion and it grew from there," says Ledet.

He believes in the importance of carrying on tradition through music.

"It's a culture, it's a heritage and it's important to keep that going. You don't want that to die out. Because once that's gone we're like any other state in the country. The fact that we have that right here, it's like we're our own little country. We have our own food, we have our own music, our own language. That's why I think it's important to keep it going."