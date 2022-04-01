ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Creek, NY

Elementary students locked in ‘isolation room’ as discipline, administrator says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeff Preval, Daniel Telvock
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1QGp_0ewLp1e500

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. ( WIVB ) – Children from kindergarten to second grade were locked in what’s been described as an “isolation room” at an elementary school outside Buffalo, New York , a district administrator wrote in a letter to the school board earlier this week.

The letter states that at least five students at Silver Creek Elementary School, including a kindergartner, have been “inhumanely and illegally locked or barricaded in an isolation cell.”

Student who sat during Pledge of Allegiance wins harassment case against teacher

“I have been fighting all year to keep children out of the isolation cell,” wrote Jay Hall, the assistant director of elementary programming on Monday.

Hall described the room as a “cold, cinder block jail-like cell,” and said, “It should never, even for one second, be used in any capacity to redirect or punish any child at any time.”

“Children as young as 5 years old are being blockaded and locked in the isolation cell, kicking the door, pounding on glass with their fists, banging their heads, crying profusely, pleading to be freed, all with complicit staff members standing by and watching,” Hall said.

Parents got wind of the letter and started posting complaints on Facebook this week. “You better pray we never find out that our son has ever been put in one of these so-called cells!!” wrote one parent.

On Wednesday, the school district issued a statement, saying in part:

“The District is aware that this morning there were concerns raised on social media pertaining to our Elementary School. The District’s most important priority is the safety and security of all District students and staff. We take any concerns and allegations regarding student safety and their wellbeing as the top priority.”

The district said a law firm, which also acts as counsel for the school board, is investigating the allegations. Superintendent Todd A. Crandall said he hopes to have a report by the end of the week.

Kerry Vasquezmarte, a district parent, said the concerns aren’t new. She said her special-needs daughter was locked in a room several times as a pre-K student at the elementary school. She said a classmate witnessed her daughter being dragged by her arms through a hallway.

Vasquezmarte said her daughter cried when she confronted her about the incident and still has nightmares. She said she met with a teacher and Superintendent Crandall over a year ago to discuss the isolation techniques.

“And all he did was blame my child during the meeting,” Vasquezmarte said. “And I said numerous times to get my child, I was taking her home, she’s not being locked in a room. It took me threatening him for him to finally radio down to wherever to retrieve my kid.”

Vasquezmarte said she eventually pulled her child out of pre-K and homeschooled her during the kindergarten year. Her daughter is back at the elementary school for first grade with a “fantastic” teacher, Vasquezmarte said.

“I was only made aware of any concern on Friday, March 18,” Crandall said. “I can’t comment on something from years ago.”

Crandall said the law firm had an attorney on-site Wednesday to conduct interviews. The attorney was also on school district property Thursday.

‘They are hitchhikers’: Local vineyards concerned about invasive spotted lanternfly

“We are not about hiding anything or trying to cover up anything,” Crandall said. “Student and staff safety is paramount, and we look forward to hearing the results so that if need be we can address any protocol or procedures as needed.”

The New York State Department of Education says it could not confirm or deny that the state was looking into these claims. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said it is not investigating the claims at the school because no one has made a formal complaint.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Assistant Principal Kills Himself At Middle School While Students Were In Class: Report

An entire middle school in Orange County, Calif., is in mourning today (March 14) following a shocking event on campus. Schools have been at the forefront of conversations about safety, especially as hundreds of altercations and shootings have occurred in the United States alone. There has been an emphasis placed on how students should interact with one another and staff has been advised on what to look for just in case they may have a troubled student, but Kraemer Middle School stole national attention after there was a report of a suicide.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KRGV

La Joya ISD elementary teacher accused of inappropriately touching female student, placed on administrative leave

A La Joya Independent School District elementary teacher accused of inappropriately touching a female student has been placed on administrative leave. Ricardo Garza, a physical education teacher at Camarena Elementary School, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child sexual contact, a second-degree felony, according to a statement from the district and an arrest affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News.
LA JOYA, TX
The Independent

Assistant principal ‘took his own life’ in staff area of California middle school

An assistant principal died by suicide at a middle school in California, authorities say.Kraemer Middle School, in Placentia, went into lockdown after the faculty member, Moises Plascencia, was found dead in a “staff area” on Monday morning. The school district’s superintendent, Dr Jim Elsasser, addressed the tragedy in a statement.“Our assistant principal at Kraemer Middle, Moises Plascencia, took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus this morning,” Dr Elsasser said. “Fellow staff members and students were not present nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone. The Placentia Police Department (PPD) responded swiftly to our...
EDUCATION
Richmond.com

Williams: In Hanover, the anti-LGBTQ school board needs discipline, not protesting students

The most celebrated student walkout came without an adult seal of approval. On April 23, 1951, Barbara Rose Johns led what would become a two-week student strike at Farmville’s Moton High — a Black, grossly overcrowded school where some classes were held in tarpaper outbuildings. Moton had no cafeteria, no science lab, no gym and no industrial arts shops.
HANOVER, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Silver Creek, NY
Education
Buffalo, NY
Education
City
Silver Creek, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Tampa Bay Times

Excessive fighting prompts Pasco schools to get tough on student discipline

LAND O’LAKES — The leniency that Pasco County schools have shown to misbehaving students as they’ve returned to classrooms after months away has come to an end. Superintendent Kurt Browning has instructed principals to recommend expulsion of children involved in fights and other “serious misbehaviors” as detailed on the district discipline matrix in the student code of conduct.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Education#K12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Buffalo native creates stylish medical scrubs

That is what a young entrepreneur is hoping her buyers will get out of her fashionable, medical scrubs. They are called, Med Diva Scrubs : Home of the $30 Scrubs. The idea was born when Canisius College student, Rhondaja Howard, realized a set of medical scrubs was just too pricey.
BUFFALO, NY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford elementary students get a taste of opera

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local elementary students got a taste of opera. Madison-based non-profit “Opera for the Young” performed Cinderella at Thurgood Marshall Elementary School in Rockford on Tuesday, and the kids took part as well. Some 4th graders also had roles in the show after more than two weeks of rehearsals. Teachers said that […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Leavenworth Times

Anthony Elementary students compete in squat challenge

Anthony Elementary School students have out-squatted the competition and placed in the top 10 among 660 participating classrooms in a recent competition hosted by Hy-Vee. Anthony students did squats throughout February while learning about health and the importance of exercise. Anthony joined the Hy-Vee KidsFit School Wellness Club to provide resources, activities and fun challenges to keep children engaged and active in the classroom.
FITNESS
Klein ISD

French Elementary Students, Teacher Honored at Board Meeting

The Klein ISD Board of Trustees recognized two outstanding French Elementary students and one remarkable staff member at the March Board meeting for their dedication to success in the classroom. French Elementary teacher Ms. Kayla Baker is an amazing teacher and is extremely focused on success. This dynamic educator was...
KLEIN, TX
WJHL

Ridgeview Elementary students launch ‘Sensory Walk’

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gym class isn’t the only exercise that students at Ridgeview Elementary are getting. According to a release from Ridgeview Elementary School, in early March, students from Ridgeview’s Healthy School Team and art teacher Penny McMillion collaborated on a Sensory Walk project to literally and figuratively improve the student body. The Sensory […]
GRAY, TN
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

38K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy