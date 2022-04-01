ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Mifflin, PA

Water Main Upgrade To Begin Today In West Mifflin

By Lindsay Ward
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Thousands of drivers who rely on taking Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard in West Mifflin may experience delays this morning.

Work on fixing a water main begins at 7 a.m., but a lane restriction won’t start until 9 a.m. Delays are possible.

According to Penn American Water, the work will last until 5 p.m. daily. Workers will upgrade the water main along Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard from Dunlap Street to Lebanon Church Road.

The company says as they update the system, customers may experience a temporary service interruption. They might also experience a slight discoloration of water. If this happens, run the water until it is clear. They also say this is all being done to replace an aging water main to improve service and fire protection for residents.

Penn American Water says work on weekends and evenings is not expected— unless necessary. The full project won’t be completed until later this year.

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
