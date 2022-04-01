The power of Auerbach, the perils of Venice and seaside pleasures from Martin Parr – the week in art
Exhibition of the week
Frank Auerbach: Unseen
One of the most powerful painters of modern times gets a survey of his work so far.
Newlands House Gallery, Petworth, from 2 April
Also showing
Canaletto’s Venice Revisited
Twenty four views of 18th-century Venice reveal its decay even then, while a final section brings the city’s peril up to date.
National Maritime Museum, Greenwich, until 25 September
Inspiring Walt Disney
How the exquisite objects of 18th-century France fuelled the films of Disney. If talking teapots are your thing.
Wallace Collection, London, 6 April to 16 October
Martin Parr: Life’s a Beach
Inimitably tacky and compassionate photos of British beach life, showing at a seaside gallery.
Giant Gallery, Bournemouth, 2 April to 26 June
The Wig
Gianmaria Andreetta, Megan Plunkett, Richard Sides, Jason Hirata and Angharad Williams in a group show with a great name and a thesis about postmodern artifice.
Mostyn, Llandudno, until 12 June
Image of the week
Ivory Coast-born artist Laetitia Ky links hair extensions to her own natural fro and then moulds both into shapes, sometimes using wires and glue. Her extraordinary sculptures – towering growths of coils and curls – tackle taboos. She talked about how learning to love her natural hair taught her to love being a black woman – and western criticism of her work. Her book Love and Justice: A Journey of Empowerment, Activism, and Embracing Black Beauty (Princeton Architectural Press, £19.99), is published on 5 April. Read the interview here.
What we learned
Australia’s Indigenous art triennial celebrates Aboriginal knowledge in “the heartland of whitefella sacred ground”
William Morris’s Cotswold home has been restored to its former glory …
… but Britain in is thrall to the wrecking ball
Masterpiece of the week
The Deposition by Ugolino di Nerio, 1325–28
This is one of the most moving and upsetting scenes in the art of Christianity. The gentle lowering of the dead Christ from the cross would be painted with poetry and ingenuity by Rogier van der Weyden, Michelangelo, Pontormo, Rubens and many more, down the centuries. But here it is plainly told in a work from before the Black Death. The near-naked dead man seems almost to respond to his mother Mary kissing him. The red-robed Magdalene meanwhile caresses his arm. In a distressing realistic detail, giant pincers are used to pull out the nail that pinions his feet. These acutely human encounters by the cross helped to make the story immediate to everyone. They still do, if you let your emotions respond to this painting’s agony.
Don’t forget
