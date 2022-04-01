ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

What Is Ramadan? Everything About Muslims' Holiest Month As Told By Experts

By Tom Fish
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ramadan 2022 will find many of the world's 1.9 billion Muslims observing Islam's most religious month. Newsweek presents an expert's guide to and personal opinions about this...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Newsweek
Newsweek

857K+

Followers

87K+

Posts

787M+

Views

Related
allthatsinteresting.com

What Did Jesus Look Like? Here’s What The Historical Evidence Actually Says

Though Jesus is often portrayed as a light-skinned man with long hair and a beard, the real face of the Son of God was probably very different. The Bible says very little about Jesus Christ’s physical traits. And for centuries after his death, likely due to concerns about idolatry, artists did not create depictions of the Son of God. So what did Jesus look like?
RELIGION
Washington Post

Why the decline in church attendance won’t end here

I remember sitting in the lunchroom back in high school when two girls began to argue and fight. It started with a sucker punch and then quickly escalated to hair pulling, kicking and body slams. The girls were fighting over a boy named Tony. But Tony was nowhere to be found. He didn’t show up to break them apart or ease the situation.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
Rolling Stone

The Christians Who Think the Ukraine Invasion Means Jesus Is Returning to Earth

Click here to read the full article. The day after Russia started dropping missiles on Ukraine, pastor Greg Laurie took to Facebook with a message for his flock. To much of the world, current events may look like the unhinged machinations of a megalomaniacal authoritarian intent on worldwide disruption, but to Christians of a certain ilk, Laurie argued that the war could be viewed as something else entirely: a sign of the second coming of Christ. “Is there any prophetic significance to what is happening in Ukraine right now?” the heading of the post posed. “The answer is…Yes!” For millennia, end...
WORLD
Gillian Sisley

Stepmom Refuses to Apologize for Racist Comments About Stepdaughter

Is there ever a case when a racist comment is warranted?. Records from the United States Bureau of Census have found that over 1,300 new families are formed every day. That data makes up about 16% of total families in the US operating in blended homes. However, statistics also show that 60%-70% of marriages that have kids from a former marriage will not succeed.
Debbie Centeno

Fiction and/or Satire: Hell is Not Some Underground Scorching Place, In my opinion, We live it on the Earth Plane

*This publication contains fiction and/or satire as such and not presented as fact. It is solely based on my personal opinion and beliefs. Do you believe there is a heaven and hell? If so, why? I do not believe there is a hell. For me, hell is what we live at certain times in the Earth plane. And heaven, to me is the infinite, cosmic universe where we are all from and return to. How did I come to this conclusion?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islam#Muslims#Non Muslim#Arab#Nyu Abu Dhabi#Time
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
Stacy Wynn

Sociopaths Exhibit Alarming Behavior Early

When you hear or say the word it immediately sounds dangerous and foreboding, like someone that belongs solely in a horror movie or in shows such as Dexter or You. However, that is a common misconception.
Telegraph

Were Jesus’s female disciples cut out of the gospels?

It is one of the peculiarities of Catholicism that while women make up around two-thirds of congregations in churches I attend, they cannot be priests – and are sparsely represented among the lay leadership. Other branches of Christianity may have done rather better on this score, but, even then, in the gospels that are read aloud from the pulpit on a Sunday, the principal figures around Jesus are overwhelmingly male.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
SheKnows

As the Mother of a Trans Son, I’m Furious That Protecting Him Could be a Criminal Offense

When I first heard about the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, officially known as the Parental Rights in Education bill, my immediate thought was, “there’s no way this archaic, ridiculous law will pass.” Then I read about Governor Abbot’s initiative in Texas to press criminal charges against parents, caregivers, and medical professionals providing gender-affirming care for trans kids. Once again, I thought it couldn’t pass — a ridiculous right-wing dog whistle in the last gasp of white supremacy, trying once again to other everyone that doesn’t fit into the cisgender, heterosexual white mold.
POLITICS
country1037fm.com

Do You Have A God Gene?

If you’re a God fearing person, tap in and explore with me, or keep it moving. I wrote this blog because for years I’ve always known that we are a God who creates. Consider this concept. Women are the vessel with the ability to create life, and that pretty incredible. You have the ability to create a life and lifestyle you desire, but most people beg God for favor. Why do we have to beg while living on earth? Because it’s designed that way to control folks. Now, some people need to stay in that zone, begging but never really moving. I grew up Presbyterian and that was so underwhelming as a child. Grew up going to Baptist churches with friends. Tried Buddhism for 40 years and that was enlightening. But now I find spiritually more satisfying because it makes sense, plus there’s no begging. Now, let’s get to the God gene.
RELIGION
The Guardian

Are white Christians under attack in America? No, but the myth is winning

Every evening, Fox News tells a story about America. It’s a story about how traditional American values are being undermined by radical leftists – how marginalized populations actually account for a huge portion of the country, and that they want to take America from white Christians. These radicals are atheists, Muslims, Jews. They are people of color, vegans, coastal city dwellers and, of course, Democrats.
RELIGION
Complex

Pope Meets With Métis Residential School Survivors But Doesn’t Apologize

While Métis individuals called a recent meeting at the Vatican “comfortable,” Pope Francis has refrained from apologizing about government-funded residential schools run by the Catholic Church. While meeting with survivors of church-run residential schools at the Vatican early Monday morning, the Pope listened intently as three Métis...
RELIGION
The Monroe News

American Indigenous people want to be counted

I am eternally grateful for the local Fresh Food Initiative in Tecumseh. My last visit was strange, as the intake person commented on my rate name, and went through the checklist. "And obviously you're Anglo Saxon..." Uh, no, I'm native American. Oh! She apologized. And I assured her I wasn't...
TECUMSEH, MI
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
857K+
Followers
87K+
Post
787M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy