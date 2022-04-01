ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

UPDATE: Victims of fatal Thursday night accident identified

By Danielle Meadows
 2 days ago
UPDATE 4/2/2022 11:20 a.m.

The two female victims have been identified in the Thursday night crash.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as 37-year-old Sara Zimmerman of Gretna. Zimmerman was eight months pregnant.

The passenger of the Nissan was identified as 38-year-old Amanda Schook of Gretna.

The crash remains under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Two women are dead and a man is critically injured after a crash late Thursday, according to Omaha Police.

Around 11 p.m., officers responded to the area of 192nd and F St for a personal injury crash. Investigation revealed a Ford F250 pickup traveling eastbound entered the intersection and struck a southbound 2018 Nissan Altima SUV.

Both vehicles came to a rest on the southeast corner of the intersection when the Nissan became engulfed in fire.

Omaha Fire transported the driver of the Ford, 21-year-old Zachary Paulison, to Bergan Mercy Hospital with critical injuries including back and chest fractures.

Two adult women inside the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene and have not yet been identified.

Alcohol use and high speed are being investigated as possible factors.

This is a developing story.

