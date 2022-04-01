ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Grimshaw announces engagement to boyfriend Meshach Henry

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jEww8_0ewLobkZ00

Nick Grimshaw has announced that he is engaged to boyfriend Meshach Henry in an Instagram post.

The former BBC Radio 1 DJ posted a series of black-and-white photo booth pictures of himself and Henry pulling faces, kissing and showing off his new engagement ring.

He wrote in the caption: “And in gay news this evening… got proposed to, said yes obvs.”

In another picture, Grimshaw showed fans a close-up of the yellow gold engagement ring, which featured one large diamond set alongside three smaller diamonds.

The 37-year-old presenter appeared to be on a beach holiday with Henry, as further pictures showed him posing with his ring against a seaside sunset.

Henry, 25, also posted the same photographs on his own Instagram account, with the caption: “In gay news, proposed init [sic].”

Both posts were flooded with comments from celebrity friends and fans offering congratulations to the couple, who have been dating for four years.

Inbetweeners star Emily Atack wrote: “This is bloody wonderful news!” while Love Island host Laura Whitmore congratulated them and added: “So delighted for ya! Big love to you both.”

Stacey Dooley said it was “beautiful news”, and Drag Race’s Michelle Visage also chimed in to add: “Congrats you beautiful angels.”

Katy Perry also congratulated the couple, commenting: “But the ring looks a bit dented?!”

However, fans of Grimshaw praised the ring, with many saying that they “loved” it and some describing it as “the dream engagement ring”.

The pair started dating in 2018 after meeting near a pub in Hackney.

Grimshaw told Celebrity Juice last August that Henry was a “total stranger”.

“Me and my friend were queuing to get in and I saw him and didn’t say anything to my friend and my friend, she was in front of me, so went in and she’s like, ‘I’ve literally just seen your husband, that guy, we’ve got to talk to him,” he said of their meeting.

“I was like, ‘No don’t do it’ and then she did.”

The DJ also revealed in an episode of BBC 2’s Walking With programme that he hopes to start a family with Henry.

In the show, which aired in December, he said: “I don’t know when that will be but I hope soon. I think I’d love to have kids and have my own family.

“It’s definitely something we and my boyfriend have spoken about and whether or not we’d have a surrogate or we’d have them biologically or if we’d adopt.

“I think the adoption route is the one that we’ve leant towards. I just think that there’s so many kids out there who need a home and need a loving family, and you know, we could do that. I’d love to provide that sanctuary for somebody or a few somebodies,” he added.

#Angels#Celebrity#Engagement Ring#Bbc Radio 1 Dj#Inbetweeners
