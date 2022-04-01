Ted Cruz Calls Tucker Carlson Idea To Remove Joe Biden 'Dangerous As Hell'
Carlson told viewers this week that President Biden is "losing the ability to regulate his...www.newsweek.com
Carlson told viewers this week that President Biden is "losing the ability to regulate his...www.newsweek.com
I hate to say it but Cruz is right. Keep him in place we can hold off until midterms and flush the whole toilet. That cackling bonehead VPINO would not be any better of a replacement for Brandon unfortunately. God help us all…
Joe Biden is looking at probably his last days on earth, I noticed his walk is a shuffle and he looks thin and gaunt, by not treating his confusion and finding out his mental status is doing him harm and his wife is ignoring the way he’s going downhill. Yes it’s dangerous for the country anyway you look at it him or Kamala
Biden definitely is not fit to hold office but if Harris took over it would only increase the destruction we already see, Biden is a lier but the real problem is he believes his lies and so does Harris,bother of them are unfit,just like the person said in the previous comment,we need to flush the toilet and get them all at one time
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1361