ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

5 new books to read in April

By Rachel King
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago

A new history of the right to privacy in the United States examined in light of how our data is being used and as protections for journalists come under new threats; a new examination of the evolving future of work and where that work will actually take place; and a new anthology of 22 essays from some of the world’s most celebrated writers on the joys, struggles, and realities of being alone.

Here is a selection of new books being published this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZJ5U_0ewLnxxW00
Courtesy of Berkley Books

At Least You Have Your Health by Madi Sinha

Available April 5

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Madi Sinha made her fictional debut with the bestseller The White Coat Diaries in 2020. In her second novel, Sinha sets the stage inside a wellness clinic—you know the kind with the neo-modern, highly stylized interiors that look more like lounges in five-star hotels than offices for medical professionals. Echoing the vibe in some women-only coworking spaces in novels (and sometimes, real life) as well as the questionable science behind some wellness and lifestyle brands, there is something off when protagonist and gynecologist Dr. Maya Rao enters the scene at Eunoia Women’s Health, and its founder, Amelia DeGilles, has plenty of secrets she’d like to keep hidden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mYiui_0ewLnxxW00
Courtesy of Viking

Seek and Hide: The Tangled History of the Right to Privacy by Amy Gajda

Available April 12

If the 2010s were all about building your brand through social media, the 2020s already look like the decade of reclaiming your privacy. Opinions on social media and just how much should be shared online already started to shift after the 2016 election, and the proliferation of misinformation during the 2020 election and pandemic has made a lot of people rethink what they should be sharing—if anything at all. Instead of a brand, privacy is now the commodity. Legal expert Amy Gajda suggests there is a battle for privacy: Interest in privacy is surging, but there are fewer and fewer protections for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gMdhO_0ewLnxxW00
Courtesy of PublicAffairs

The Nowhere Office: Reinventing Work and the Workplace of the Future by Julia Hobsbawm

Available April 12

Despite conflicting headlines and statistics about how much of a threat COVID still poses after Omicron became the dominant strain this winter, now the question is how to get people back to the office. That is, if those employees even want to go back, and the fact that so many people vocally don’t is a clear sign that something was broken well before the pandemic. Julia Hobsbawm, a British entrepreneur and public speaker on social health, examines why we need to rethink the necessity of being in the office and both the benefits and pitfalls of encouraging a work-from-home culture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WO7n0_0ewLnxxW00
Courtesy of Riverhead Books

Indelible City: Dispossession and Defiance in Hong Kong by Louisa Lim

Available April 19

Even before China imposed an extensive national security law in June 2020, Hong Kong has been a battleground for democracy, starting with months of mass pro-democracy protests throughout the city starting in 2019, which continue to result in the arrest or exile of countless activists to this day. Journalist Louisa Lim, raised in Hong Kong in a half-Chinese, half-English household, has covered the region for more than a decade. Described as an untold story being published before it’s too late, Indelible City dissects a number of competing myths about Hong Kong, from its history before the British takeover in 1842 through the handover in 1997 to its future under Beijing rule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W7s1U_0ewLnxxW00
Courtesy of Catapult

The Lonely Stories: 22 Celebrated Writers on the Joys and Struggles of Being Alone Edited by Natalie Eve Garrett

Available April 19

Public health experts were already trying to signal an epidemic of loneliness plaguing adults (and even teens and children) before the coronavirus pandemic, but the aftereffects of lengthy lockdowns have moved the discussion into the spotlight. It sounds clichéd, but if you feel lonely right now, truly, you are not alone in that feeling. Writers, especially, often speak to the loneliness of their profession. A new anthology of essays homes in on solitude—whether by choice or default—from some of the most lauded authors today, including Jhumpa Lahiri, Anthony Doerr, Imani Perry, Aja Gabel, Jesmyn Ward, Lena Dunham, and Lev Grossman.

Dive into stories from Fortune’s print edition:

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Fortune
Fortune

109K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

51M+

Views

Follow Fortune and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Fannie Mae

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. : In January, 70% of homes for sale ended up in a bidding war. That’s the highest rate on record. Simply put: So far, 2022 hasn’t delivered any relief for home shoppers.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
UV Cavalier Daily

A&E Book Club: Three books to read this month

It’s been just over two years since coronavirus first swept the country, disrupting ordinary life and injecting another dose of chaos to an already perplexing world. The 21st century has proven uniquely challenging, throwing an endless stream of choices, world events and information our way. In that light, March’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jhumpa Lahiri
Person
Anthony Doerr
Person
Imani Perry
Person
Lev Grossman
Person
Lena Dunham
Parade

Our Favorite Books of Spring! 28 Books We're Loving This Season

There’s nothing quite like a little sun and crisp spring air to offer the little boost of serotonin we’ve been missing all winter. While the season is just starting, one thing we can promise is that it will be jam-packed with books on the top of our recommendation pile. Perhaps you’re looking for a psychological thriller about a rocky marriage and a therapist who knows too much? How about a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel meets Big Bang Theory feminist anthem? An explosive mystery book that will keep you turning the page? An enemies-to-lovers rom-com? Or perhaps a buzzy novel about two women running a counterfeit handbag scheme? No matter your TBR pile preferences, there’s a book for you this spring. Check them out them below!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Houston Chronicle

Book World: Elena Ferrante has a new book! Be sure to get a notebook before reading it.

- - - Elena Ferrante is, as all the world knows by now, the pseudonym for the elusive author of, among other books, "The Lost Daughter," which was recently made into a film directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, and the four extraordinary "Neapolitan novels," the first of which - "My Brilliant Friend" - is now an HBO series. Ferrante champions the view that, as she said in a 2015 interview with the Paris Review, the "author" is merely a "manufactured image" of a "writer-hero":
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Right To Privacy
Daily Mail

Bill Gates flashes a broad smile as he laughs and jokes courtside with two female companions at the BNP Paribas Open 10 months after the end of his 27-year marriage to wife Melinda

Bill Gates was spotted in high spirits as he laughed courtside with two female companions at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament on Friday in Indian Wells. The Microsoft co-founder, 66, couldn't wipe the grin from his face as he enjoyed the match with the company of actress Elizabeth Shue and a glamorous brunette pal, who he recently attended the Eisenhower Cup with.
TENNIS
Fortune

‘Stealth Omicron’ is silently overtaking NYC, and it’s coming for the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It hasn’t even been a month since New York City rolled back its vaccine requirements and ended mask mandates, but cases of COVID-19 are already back on the rise—thanks to the BA.2 Omicron subvariant that’s making its way through the city right now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Toyota
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Fortune

A new COVID variant ‘not yet known to the world’ just touched down in Israel

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Two Israeli travelers returning home from abroad were found carrying a combination of the Omicron variant and the BA.2 “stealth” Omicron variant—a mutation COVID that the country’s health ministry said is “not yet known to the world.”
WORLD
Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Chernobyl employees say Russian soldiers had no idea what the plant was and call their behavior ‘suicidal’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Weeks after Russian soldiers took over the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in northern Ukraine, new reports reveal that the invading forces have engaged in reckless behavior at the facility beyond their initial shelling of it.
MILITARY
Fortune

Pfizer CEO says new COVID variants might make four—or more—vaccine doses ‘necessary’ for returning to normal

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A fourth dose of a COVID vaccine may be "necessary" to protect populations against COVID-19, Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Bourla said Sunday, wading into a debate among public health officials over whether the emergence of new COVID variants means we'll all need a second booster shot.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fortune

‘This virus has fooled us before’: Here’s how Fauci predicts stealth Omicron will spread across the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The BA.2 subvariant of COVID, known as ‘stealth Omicron,’ is on the rise in Europe, Asia and, more recently, the U.S.—accounting for roughly 30% of all new infections this week, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Fortune

109K+
Followers
5K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy