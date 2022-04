CLEVELAND (TCD) -- Two 17-year-olds and one 12-year-old were located and arrested this week for their alleged involvement in two shootings that occurred in February. In a March 14 statement, the U.S. Marshals Service said members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) received information about a suspect potentially located at a residence on the 9800 block of Gambier Street. The suspect, a 12-year-old male, was wanted for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Devon Orr. According to the statement, the 12-year-old was out on bond for attempted murder charges and allegedly removed his ankle monitor.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 DAYS AGO