The High Court is due to hear two legal challenges over the use of WhatsApp and other messaging apps by ministers.Campaign groups All the Citizens and the Good Law Project have both brought claims related to the use of the programs, including over deleting messages and the use of private accounts for government business.In a hearing in October last year, All the Citizens argued that the use of the instant messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Signal that allow messages to automatically be deleted for government business is unlawful.In their claim against the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO