Marlboro County, SC

Deputies seek attempted murder suspect after shooting at Marlboro County home

By WMBF News Staff
WMBF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is wanted by Marlboro County deputies after a shooting sent one person to the hospital late Thursday night. According to a press release from the...

www.wmbfnews.com

Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Former Sheriff's Deputy Gets One-Year Sentence In Fatal Shooting Of Unarmed Teen

A former Arkansas sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to serve a year behind bars for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy. A jury found former Lonoke County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Davis not guilty of manslaughter but guilty of negligent homicide for the June death of Hunter Brittain, Arkansas Online reported on Friday. Negligent homicide is a misdemeanor charge which carries a maximum of one year and a $1,000 fine; Davis received both.
LONOKE COUNTY, AR
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
The Independent

S. Carolina officer: 'I saw something' before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage.The camera also captured the shooting, showing Hemingway Police Officer Cassandra Dollard, working alone, slipped and fell in a muddy ditch as she approached the man's car as he tried to get out of the passenger door.Dollard ordered him to stay in the car, then fired one shot at close range while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Six men jailed after 'major' South West drugs operation

Six men have been jailed after nearly 4kg (9lbs) of drugs were seized during a police operation. The three-year investigation, known as Operation Decode, was led by Avon and Somerset Police, with Wiltshire Police and Devon and Cornwall Police. During the operation some £60,000 in cash and significant quantities of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY

