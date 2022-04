Prosecutors are to be given new guidance on domestic abuse cases that aims to tackle “myths and stereotypes” that can stop perpetrators being charged.The proposed changes, which are being put out to public consultation, make clear that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) should focus on the offender’s actions and previous behaviour rather than the victim’s credibility. “There is no typical victim of domestic abuse,” says the draft guidance. “People of all ages, appearance, status, characteristics and backgrounds can be victims. Prosecutors should challenge any assertion that typifies who perpetrates domestic abuse and who is subjected to abuse.”The document lists a...

