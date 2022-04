Alabama police are trying to locate a man who interrupted several churches services on Sunday and left an envelope with strange items inside on one church’s front pew. During services at Northern Heights Baptist Church, in Opp, Alabama, the man entered the church through the main entrance a few minutes into the sermon portion of the service. He proceeded to the front of the church where he kneeled and performed the Catholic Sign of the Cross. He then left several items on the pew, including a manila envelope, before getting up and walking out of the church.

