Mesquite Police Department Log March 29 – 30,2022
03/31/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 03/29/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220329070 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z...mesquitelocalnews.com
Comments / 0