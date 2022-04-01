ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

South Kingstown hears concerns over proposal for new EMS facility

By Ryan Blessing Staff Writer
independentri.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Members of the public had mixed opinions Monday on a plan to build an EMS facility at the corner of Post and Ministerial Roads on a lot owned by the South Kingstown Land Trust. They spoke at a Town Council work session on the...

