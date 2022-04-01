South Kingstown hears concerns over proposal for new EMS facility

BROOKLINE, Pa. (KDKA) — Some neighbors in the South Hills have questions about a recent change in the look and taste of their drinking water. They reached out to KDKA investigator Meghan Schiller and asked, “What’s going on with the water?” Forget about the taste, Tammy Garvin said she can’t stand the smell. “I don’t trust it. Even though they said it’s ok, you just don’t trust it,” said Garvin. She’s a Brookline grandmother who said she won’t even give the water to her grandchildren. She joined the conversation about the water on her neighborhood’s Facebook page, keeping her comment short and sweet; “I just...

