Musicians performing at events organized by the city could see a pay increase to $200 per hour, the first increase since 2016, when the rate was set at $150 per hour. The Music Commission voted unanimously Monday to recommend the city implement the pay increase. The vote followed a presentation earlier in the meeting detailing how the city’s Music and Entertainment Division spent its early years trying to create a standard rate of pay for all performers in venues around the city.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO