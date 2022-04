Steve McClaren is under consideration for a return to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag’s No 2 should the Dutchman be appointed as Manchester United’s next permanent manager. Ten Hag held talks with United last month. As the Ajax manager has never worked in the Premier League, the ideal candidate to be his assistant would have experience in the competition. McClaren worked in the role between 1999 and 2001 under Sir Alex Ferguson, with the club claiming the treble at the end of his first season there.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO