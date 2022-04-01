ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s History and Culture Center April 2022 Newsletter

By Abbey Snow
KTVU FOX 2

Young Women's Freedom Center

Young Women's Freedom Center empowers young cis and trans women who come from foster care and criminal justice system and provides them economic and educational opportunities. KTVU's Heather Holmes speaks with the center's Executive Director, Jessica Nowlan, about how the center changed her and many others' lives.
FREEDOM, CA
EASTside Magazine

Celebrating Women’s History Month

In honor of Women’s History Month, we are taking a moment to look back at the inspiring stories of Austin women. This is just a small selection of the many incredible women we have had the opportunity to work with. From artists to musicians to community leaders, these women are making history.
AUSTIN, TX
St. Louis American

New initiative ‘illuminates interfaith experience of Black life’

The Black Interfaith Project at Interfaith Youth Corps [IFYC], an initiative to spotlight the longstanding diversity of Black religious life, recently celebrated its launch in Washington, D.C. “The interfaith experience of Black life in America has often been overlooked and unacknowledged,” said the Rev. Frederick Davie, IFYC senior advisor for...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUKY

Saving Stories: Nunn Center for Oral History preserving experiences of women in Kentucky's signature bourbon industry

This episode features excerpts from interviews with four women who work in the bourbon industry. Elmer Lucille Allen, the first African American chemist at the Brown-Forman Company in 1966. Marianne Eaves, the first female master distiller since Prohibition at Castle & Key Distillery. Beth Burrows, American Whiskey Ambassador for Beam...
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS News

New gateway honors Filipino culture

The gateway was designed by Filipino American artists Eliseo Art Silva and Celestino Geronimo, Jr. They incorporated Filipino cultural symbols including a parol, which is a Filipino ornamental lantern; the Gumamela flower also known as hibiscus to pay tribute to frontline workers; and the Sarimanok, which is a legendary bird originating on the Filipino island Mindanao.
