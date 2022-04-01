Women’s History and Culture Center April 2022 Newsletter

Young Women's Freedom Center empowers young cis and trans women who come from foster care and criminal justice system and provides them economic and educational opportunities. KTVU's Heather Holmes speaks with the center's Executive Director, Jessica Nowlan, about how the center changed her and many others' lives.
As Women’s History Month draws to a close, Wawa and Philly’s National Constitution Center will be celebrating by offering free admission to the center this Saturday, as well as providing free snacks for those who attend. The Wawa Community Day Honoring Women’s History Month, part of the center’s...
In honor of Women’s History Month, we are taking a moment to look back at the inspiring stories of Austin women. This is just a small selection of the many incredible women we have had the opportunity to work with. From artists to musicians to community leaders, these women are making history.
Cynthia Tucker, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and resident at the University of South Alabama, says the South had influence and has been the epicenter of racism and most recently an example of democracy when you look at recent elections. “Many, many African Americans are moving back to the South because...
The Black Interfaith Project at Interfaith Youth Corps [IFYC], an initiative to spotlight the longstanding diversity of Black religious life, recently celebrated its launch in Washington, D.C. “The interfaith experience of Black life in America has often been overlooked and unacknowledged,” said the Rev. Frederick Davie, IFYC senior advisor for...
This episode features excerpts from interviews with four women who work in the bourbon industry. Elmer Lucille Allen, the first African American chemist at the Brown-Forman Company in 1966. Marianne Eaves, the first female master distiller since Prohibition at Castle & Key Distillery. Beth Burrows, American Whiskey Ambassador for Beam...
The gateway was designed by Filipino American artists Eliseo Art Silva and Celestino Geronimo, Jr. They incorporated Filipino cultural symbols including a parol, which is a Filipino ornamental lantern; the Gumamela flower also known as hibiscus to pay tribute to frontline workers; and the Sarimanok, which is a legendary bird originating on the Filipino island Mindanao.
