Beer Bike 2022 polls

The recent St. Patrick’s Day celebrations reminded me of a year that my friend Shaun hosted a “kegs and eggs” party on the day of the parade. Shaun lived fairly close to the parade route in Holyoke and had thrown these morning get-togethers for several years. I never attended because I’m not into parades and I also try to avoid Holyoke on parade day. While most people are well-behaved, all it takes is a few louts to ruin my day. In general, I tend to stay in on those days when amateur drinkers come out in full force, such as New Year’s and the night before Thanksgiving.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO