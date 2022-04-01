ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

Mesquite Fire and Rescue Log March 30,2022

By Abbey Snow
Mesquite Local News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClick on the link to view the...

mesquitelocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesquite, NV
Mesquite, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
The Independent

Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ashford University#Espa#Esl#Rescue Log#The Mesquite Fire
The Independent

Deadly Texas crash leaves family, friends heartbroken

Brokenhearted and devastated, family members and friends grieved Wednesday as more details trickled out about a fiery crash that killed six students and a coach from a New Mexico university while they were returning home from a golf tournament in Texas.Chelsi Stone said she wouldn’t wish the pain she was feeling on her worst enemy. Her 18-year-old daughter, Laci, was among those killed. She described the freshman as a ray of sunshine and told the story about how the teen had begged her to get tiny matching heart tattoos before returning to the University of the Southwest.“I’m so forever...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares a disaster as massive 45,000-acre Eastland Complex Fire burns through at least 50 homes and leaves a sheriff's deputy dead

A declaration disaster was issued in 11 Texas counties as a massive wildfire that has burned down at least 50 homes and left a sheriff's deputy dead continues to spread. Firefighters are tackling the Eastland Complex Fire, which has burned through 45,000 acres and was only around 15 percent contained as of Saturday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service fire.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Tabby Diamond death: Reggae artist killed in Jamaica drive-by shooting, aged 67

Reggae group The Mighty Diamonds’ lead vocalist Donald “Tabby” Shaw, 67, has been killed in a drive-by shooting in Jamaica.The shooting, which occurred on McKinley Crescent in St Andrew, Kingston on Tuesday (29 March), left one other person dead and three others injured. The second victim, Owen Beckford, is reportedly a relative of Shaw’s. Reports suggested two men and a woman are currently being treated for gunshot wounds.In a statement to Loop News, St Andrew Police Division’s senior superintendent Kirk Ricketts said a preliminary investigation indicated the shooting might be connected to an ongoing local gang conflict. Ricketts said police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sacramento shooting: Six killed and 12 wounded as police hunt gunman

Six people were killed and 12 injured in a shooting early on Sunday as bars and nightclubs were closing in central Sacramento. Police in California's state capital are searching for at least one suspect.Sacramento Police chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 0200 local time [0900 GMT] when they heard gunfire. When they arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered on the street and six people dead. Another 12 either took themselves or were transported to hospital. No information was given on their condition.Ms Lester called it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
DFW Community News

Suspect Shot After Firing At Mesquite Police Officers

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is hospitalized and said to be stable after being shot by police officers in Mesquite who claim he fired at them. It began just before 4:00 p.m. when officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Gus Thomasson Road. A victim told police that an unknown man carrying a gun had gone into an apartment, looking for a family member.
MESQUITE, TX
CBS Minnesota

Police: 1 Dead, 5 Hurt In At Least 4 Shootings This Weekend In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Minneapolis say there were at least four shootings from late Saturday night through early Sunday morning, leaving one man dead and five others injured. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, multiple ShotSpotter activations drew officers to the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive. Police said it appears a suspect vehicle left the area right after shots were fired. About half an hour later, officers were called to the 2400 block of Elliot Avenue on several reports...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy