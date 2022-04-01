ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Bohannon Wins 3-Point Contest

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 2 days ago

The Big Ten’s all-time 3-point leader has impressed the nation again. Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon won...

kwayradio.com

saturdaytradition.com

Third Iowa player hits transfer portal since conclusion of college hoops season

Another member of Iowa’s men’s basketball team is entering the transfer portal. Verbal Commits reported on Friday that Austin Ash has become the latest Hawkeye to consider his options outside of Iowa City. He joins guard Joe Toussaint and reserve big man Josh Ogundele to hit the portal since the end of Iowa’s 2021-22 season.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Keegan Murray named Karl Malone Award recipient

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The awards continue to pile up for Iowa’s Keegan Murray who was named Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year. Murray is the first Hawkeye and Big Ten player to earn the honor that recognizes the top power forward in Division I men’s basketball.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 Iowa Hawkeyes commitment tracker

After landing the nation’s No. 28 class according to both On3 and Rivals in 2022, Iowa is looking to build upon that success on the recruiting trail and continue stockpiling talent in the 2023 class. This list will be continually updated as new players commit, but here’s a look at who is committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 class. QB Marco Lainez III - Hun High School (Princeton, N.J.)https://twitter.com/MarcoLainez5/status/1470438548251856910?s=20&t=3FZ5SaXNtcFQ-OYK17FnVA Marco Lainez III is a four-star quarterback recruit according to the 247Sports composite rankings, the On3 consensus rankings and Rivals. According to Rivals, Lainez III is the nation's No. 14 quarterback in...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

New-look Cyclones on display at Ames High

AMES, Iowa — Ames High is used to cheering on the Little Cyclones. Friday, the actual Cyclones took the field for an open practice. As KCCI's Jeff Dubrof reports, ISU's new crop of playmakers is showing early promise. ISU will hold an open practice next Friday at Gilbert High...
AMES, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes tied for the most returning starters among Big Ten programs entering the 2022 season

Among Big Ten teams, Iowa has the most returning starters. Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan took a look at returning starters on Big Ten teams and Iowa is tied for the most returning starters. According to Lassan, Iowa has 17 returning starters. That number for the Hawkeyes is actually 15 returning starters. Iowa is replacing three starters offensively: running back Tyler Goodson, All-American center Tyler Linderbaum and left guard Kyler Schott. Goodson rushed for 1,151 yards on 256 carries with six rushing touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 247 yards and a score. Linderbaum started each of the team’s 35 games over...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Iowa baseball wins opening Big Ten series against Michigan

The Iowa baseball team won its first Big Ten series this weekend, taking two games against Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Hawkeyes and Wolverines started their series on Saturday after low temperatures delayed their regularly scheduled Friday game. Iowa and Michigan played a doubleheader on Saturday. Iowa split its doubleheader...
ANN ARBOR, MI
KCRG.com

RoughRiders score three in the third to hold off Waterloo

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders scored three goals in the third period to earn a 4-1 victory over the Waterloo Black Hawks Thursday night. Brendan Fitzgerald got the home team on the board first with a power play goal. After a scoreless second period, Andrew Flammang put one away just 10 second in to the third period to give the RoughRiders a 2-0 edge.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa tennis vs. No. 37 Northwestern

No. 37 Northwestern defeated Iowa women’s tennis, 6-1, at the Hawkeye Tennis & Recreation Complex on Sunday. To begin the meet, Northwestern defeated Iowa 2-0 in doubles matches. Northwestern’s Briana Crowley, Christina Hand, Hannah McColgan, and Sydney Pratt contributed to the early doubles push. Iowa’s Vipasha Mehra won...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Iowa track and field finishes Stanford Invitational, Florida Relays

Iowa track and field sent athletes to two separate meets on opposite sides of the country this weekend. Distance runners competed at the Stanford Invitational in California, while sprinters, jumpers, and throwers participated at the Florida Relays in Gainesville, Florida. The Hawkeyes’ Florida Relays performance was highlighted by sophomore LaSarah...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa softball loses three games to Maryland, drops to 0-6 in Big Ten play

Iowa softball was swept by Maryland this weekend. The Terrapins beat the Hawkeyes three times at Maryland Softball Stadium in College Park. Iowa was outscored by Maryland, 9-24, on the series. Four pitchers took the mound for the Hawkeyes: senior Breanna Vasquz, sophomore Denali Loecker, and freshmen Emma Henderson and Devyn Greer. The group gave up 26 hits on the series.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2023 offensive lineman Logan Howland

Iowa already has six commitments in its 2023 recruiting class which is ranked No. 11 nationally by 247Sports. That group includes quarterback Marco Lainez III, athlete Alex Mota, edge rusher Chase Brackney, linebacker Ben Kueter, offensive lineman Leighton Jones and defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson. With spring practices underway, it provides a great opportunity to invite recruits on campus and showcase what Iowa football is all about. One of the players that made his way to Iowa City this weekend was class of 2023 offensive lineman Logan Howland. He made the trip with his high school teammate and Iowa quarterback commit Marco Lainez...
IOWA CITY, IA

