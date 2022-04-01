Services Set For PA Couple, Teen Daughter Killed In Crash

The Robinsons Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

Funeral services have been set for the Pennsylvania couple and their teen daughter killed in a crash on Route 33 in Northampton County.

Alexis Robinson, 39, Darrell Robinson, 42, and their daughter, Tahlia Robinson, 16, died when their 2017 Toyota RAV 4 was struck by a 2007 Freightliner M21 in Bushkill Township just after 1:25 a.m on Thursday, March 24, DailyVoice.com reported.

More than $1,500 had been raised on GoFundMe for the Blakeslee, Pennsylvania family’s funeral expenses in just three days.

“My cousin, a young man soon to start college has lost his mother, father, and younger sister…all in a blink of an eye,” reads the campaign, launched by Tatiyana Holliday.

Alexis Robinson was a soon-to-be college graduate herself, while Darrell was remembered as a loving father and Tahlia an aspiring medical professional like her mother, Holliday says.

The Robinsons’ viewing will be held at Cherubini McInerney Funeral Home in Staten Island from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 8, their obituary says.

Their burials will be held the next day at Rosedale Cemetary in Linden at 9:15 a.m.

“Please help make a change and donate to a loving family who has lost so much,” reads the fundraiser.

“Every penny is greatly appreciated in covering the payments towards the funeral.”

