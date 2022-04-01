ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkeye, IA

Will Heldt Visits Iowa Again, Picks Up Offer

By Rob Howe
Inside The Hawkeyes
 2 days ago

Indiana D-End Sees Fit in Hawkeye System

Will Heldt visited Iowa Football for a game in the fall. He soaked up the Kinnick Stadium environment while experiencing a Hawkeye game day.

Last weekend, he returned to campus in a more relaxed atmosphere. He watched spring practice and received one-on-one time with coaches.

Oh yeah, and Iowa offered him a scholarship.

"In terms of what it meant to me, I would say that it’s an option that I am going to heavily consider," Heldt told HN.

The Hawkeyes joined Iowa State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Wake Forest and eight other programs in offering the defensive end a scholarship. The Carmel (IN) High standout has visited Iowa State, Northwestern, Wake Forest, Purdue, Indiana and Miami (Ohio).

Heldt (6-6, 240) anticipates returning to Iowa in late spring or early summer.

"I would love to meet more of the players and just get a feel for the team as a whole," he said.

He came away impressed with the Hawkeye workout he watched.

"I loved getting to see the team practice, and seeing the physicality that they practice and play with. I was impressed by the coaching staff and how they interact with the players," he said.

Heldt spent time talking with head coach Kirk Ferentz and defensive line coach Kelvin Bell, who recruits Indiana for the program. They saw him as a defensive end in their scheme.

"I think I would definitely fit with my ability to use my length and fill gaps," he said.

Heldt is considering majoring in Business in college.

As a junior, Heldt totaled 108 tackles (11 for loss), four sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception and two pass breakups.

You can watch Heldt's junior highlights HERE .

Comments / 0

Inside The Hawkeyes

