Micron Rally Fades, But Here’s Why AMD Stock Suffered Most

By Daniel Martins
MemeStockMaven
 2 days ago

Micron Technology (MU) - Get Micron Technology, Inc. Report delivered fiscal Q2 results that impressed at first. However, the bullish knee-jerk reaction gave way to a pullback that sent MU share price below $80 again, the same levels of January 2021.

The biggest loser of the week in the chip space, however, was one of Micron’s peers. Today, we talk about why AMD stock (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report has dipped more than 12% in just over a full trading session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PcZ8e_0ewLja2t00
Figure 1:  Micron Rally Fades, But Here’s Why AMD Stock Suffered Most Getty Images

Semiconductor space looks fine…

Micron shared its results on March 29, after the closing bell. The headline items looked pristine: revenue growth of nearly 25% came in above consensus, and so did adjusted EPS of $2.14. Guidance for the coming quarter topped expectations on sales and earnings.

Micron’s solid earnings report is yet another display of strength within the computing and storage sub-sectors of the tech space. The chip market has even earned the right to its own acronym of companies and stocks that are likely to benefit from “the structural importance of semiconductors to the rapidly digitizing global economy”: MANGO.

… but some believe we may have peaked

Surprisingly, after popping 4% in after-hours trading on the back of the earnings release, Micron stock’s rally faded fast. The reason may have less to do with the company’s recent performance and more with the longer-term outlook for the space.

At least this is what Barclay’s research team would likely defend. On March 31, analyst Blayne Curtis issued a largely bearish report on peer AMD that spoke to not only company-specific challenges, but also the state of the entire chip space.

According to the Wall Street expert, growth in PCs and gaming hardware is likely to decelerate in 2023 off of what could prove to be a peak in 2020-2022.

The cooling off is also likely to come alongside a tougher competitive landscape. Barclay believes that Intel (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report and ARM will probably give AMD a run for its money. Better competition usually means lower growth rates and margins for the market participants.

Lastly, Goldman Sachs chimed in on the semiconductor space — and its read was not very encouraging. The analyst team thinks that the macroeconomic environment will probably deteriorate on the heels of inflation and rising rates negatively impacting consumer behavior.

The opinions above reflect a generally cautious view toward AMD stock and its peers, especially after the former managed to climb nearly 700% in the past five years. Year-to-date, AMD has sunk 27%, with nearly half of the dip having come since the morning of March 30.

Semiconductor stocks have had a great run in the past few years. But AMD, for example, shed some 10% in the past couple of trading days due to concerns over “peak chip stocks”. Are you concerned?

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)

