Neenah poll workers must hand count write-in votes in District 3 because no one is on the ballot

Reader question: How are write-in votes counted? Do the voting machines read handwriting, or do poll workers have to count write-in votes by hand? If it’s by hand, will the write-in campaigns in Neenah Aldermanic District 3 delay the results of the Neenah mayoral race?

Answer: Neenah City Clerk Char Nagel said write-in votes will be counted by hand in Tuesday's election, and they will be counted by a minimum of two poll workers, one from each political party, after the polls close at 8 p.m.

The hand count means the results of the District 3 aldermanic race, which has no one on the ballot but has two registered write-in candidates, will be delayed.

The results of all other races on the ballot, including the Neenah mayoral contest between Jane Lang and Brian Borchardt, will be tallied by voting machines and shouldn't be delayed by the hand count.

If voting for a write-in candidate, Nagel advises to fill in the oval first, because the voting machine reads completed ovals, and then write in the candidate's name.

"However, all ballots will be inspected to assure that if a voter did not complete the oval, the write-in vote is counted," Nagel said.

WATCHDOG Q&A: Duke Behnke answers your local government questions

Lee Hillstrom and Mellisa Stafford have registered as write-in candidates in District 3.

Hillstrom, 72, is the incumbent and has served 13 years on the Common Council. He initially didn't seek reelection, choosing to devote his time to cancer support groups, but after no one stepped forward to succeed him, he registered as a write-in candidate. He said he's "all in" now.

"I've always stepped up and done my part," Hillstrom said. "I'm not afraid to lead. I do my best to research things and answer constituents' emails or phone calls. I think I've done a pretty good job of that."

Hillstrom said his years of experience would be beneficial when a new mayor and new council are seated.

Stafford, 47, registered as a write-in candidate on March 21. Her husband, Bryan Stafford, was appointed to the Winnebago County Board last year.

"It's been really interesting to see just how politics works and how the government works on a local level," she said. "I thought, 'Well, maybe this is the right time for me to throw my hat in as a write-in candidate.'"

Stafford has been endorsed by the Winnebago County Republican Party, though council positions are nonpartisan.

Hillstrom found the endorsement peculiar. "They've never even talked to me," he said.

For information about registering to vote and polling locations, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website at myvote.wi.gov/en-us.

Post-Crescent reporter Duke Behnke answers your questions about local government. Send questions to dbehnke@gannett.com or call him at 920-993-7176.