ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Your April 2022 Horoscope Foretells a Date With Destiny

By Roya Backlund
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The month ahead will be marked by high highs and low lows but, overall, your April 2022 horoscope is all about embracing delayed gratification. Beginning with a powerful and motivating new moon in Aries on April 1, this month is pushing you to compete harder than ever. That said, this new...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR

48K+

Followers

18K+

Posts

12M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Today’s daily horoscope for April 1, 2022

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your power won’t grow from shunning the parts of you that you don’t like, but from integrating all parts of you and accepting the polarities: good and bad, strong and weak, yin and yang. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). From the outside it may seem...
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Your March 27 Weekly Horoscope Warns That Not Everything Is as It Seems

It's an action-packed week in the cosmos, so don't get too comfortable, stargazers. We just kicked off a brand-new season and astrological year, and your March 27 weekly horoscope will take this momentum and run with it. For instance, Mercury (the planet of communication and transportation) will join the sun in Aries at the start of the week. This will not only pick up the pace but also add a feisty flavor to your immediate surroundings. When Mercury ignites this cardinal fire sign, there's no time beating around the bush. On the contrary, this Mercury transit is bold and straight to the point. If you're the type to overthink things or weigh out the pros and cons, you're being encouraged to confidently take the lead. On the dark side, however, Mercury in Aries could be impulsive and hot-headed, so try to steer away from power plays and one-uppers that lead to arguments. After all, there's a difference between asserting yourself vs. acting rash and impulsive.
LIFESTYLE
In Style

Your Spring Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

March 20th brings the spring equinox, the beginning of the Aries season, and the astrological new year. With the planetary ingress and the flowers beginning to bud, comes a fresh vibe and energy that we're all welcoming with open arms. Curious how your zodiac sign will be affected? Check out...
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of March 5, 2022. Pastor and activist Charles Henry Parkhurst (1842–1933) said, “All great discoveries are made by people whose feelings run ahead of their thinking.” The approach worked well for him. In 1892, he discovered and exposed monumental corruption in the New York City government. His actions led to significant reforms of the local police and political organizations. In my astrological opinion, you should incorporate his view as you craft the next chapter of your life story. You may not yet have been able to fully conceive of your future prospects and labors of love, but your feelings can lead you to them.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destiny#Aquarius
StyleCaster

Your April 2022 Horoscope: Prepare For Relationship Shake-Ups

Click here to read the full article. This month, you’re blasting toward success and moving at the speed of light. After all, your April 2022 horoscope begins with the sun in bold and unstoppable Aries. Harness your power and embrace your passion, naysayers be damned. Ready for a multifaceted month, astro babes? On April 1, a new moon in Aries will arrive late in the night, pushing you to follow your instincts and compete harder than ever. However, the sun will also be forming a conjunction with wounded Chiron, dredging up anxiety and self-doubt as you pursue your goals. Extend compassion...
LIFESTYLE
MetroTimes

Free Will Astrology (March 23-29)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The Carib people from Surinam quote their mysterious Snake Spirit as follows: "I am the force of the spirit of the lightning eel, the thunder ax, the stone. I am the force of the firefly; thunder and lightning have I created." I realize that what I'm about to say may sound far-fetched, but I suspect you will have access to powers that are comparable to the Snake Spirit's in the coming weeks. In fact, your state of being reminds me of how Aries poet Marge Piercy expressed her quests for inspiration: "When I work, I am pure as an angel tiger, and clear is my eye and hot my brain and silent all the whining grunting piglets of the appetites."
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Aries: March 21-April 19

This month is your time to shine, but that doesn’t mean staying nice and neat. Really, this month will call you into brave, masterful action—hopefully you feel fully alive in your capacity and determination. If your internal experience is one of overwhelming stress, you might bring more beauty to your battle and reconnect to the ideals you’re defending. If it’s clearly time to dedicate yourself to a new quest, the start of the month will be a great time to get that picture clear. Thinking into the long-term with equal measures of hope and caution will be helpful.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Elite Daily

For These 4 Zodiac Signs, This Week's Full Moon May Be More Low-Key

All you have to do is gaze up at the moon hanging in the night sky to comprehend its power. As its glowing light washes over you, it leaves you feeling rejuvenated in some indescribable way. However, nothing compares to the way a full moon can penetrate your soul. After all, this is the most climactic moment of the 28-day lunar cycle, and the experience can lead to pivotal changes in your life. Be that as it may, not every full moon will have a major impact on you. In fact, the March 2022 full Worm Moon in Virgo will affect these zodiac signs the least — Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn — but that doesn’t mean it won’t be an incredible experience.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Pisces, Your April 2022 Horoscope Wants You To Shine Brighter Than Ever

Click here to read the full article. You’re beginning this month by setting financial goals and redefining your values, Pisces. Luckily, your Pisces April 2022 horoscope gets *way* more interesting, so stay tuned for something beautiful. However, it all starts with a new moon on April 1 that will help you ground yourself and connect with what nourishes and sustains you. And as the sun joins forces with Chiron, you may feel like you’re lacking something, but that’s only because you may not be seeing the glass as full, but close to empty. With all the love coming your way,...
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

April New Moon: A Tarot Reading for Each Zodiac Sign

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, and as the natural leader of the pack, the ram does not back down. Bold, outspoken and passionate, the electric Aries zodiac sign is known for its high-octane and ambitious nature as its ruled by Mars, the planet of energy, so you can expect that this Aries season will pull even the meekest out of their shell.
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Taurus: April 20-May 20

This month could feel like squeezing through a birth canal into a new frontier for you, Taurus. Although the experience of this could be frightening and the new territory uncomfortable, your heart’s vision of beautiful possibility can safely pull you forward, into new ways of being as much as new external arrangements. It will be especially important to hold on tight until April 5, when your ruling planet, Venus, is well beyond the hot, constraining squeeze of Mars and Saturn and situated in Pisces, one of her favorite places.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Your April Monthly Horoscope Predicts A Whirlwind Of Change

The fire of Aries season is raging this month and it’s got you sizzling with desire. Let go of your inhibitions and harness the power that’s burning inside you, because this cardinal fire sign does not hold back. Let go of the worry that you’re moving too fast, because Aries thrives when it feels unstoppable. Embrace your April 2022 monthly horoscope, because it wants you to take advantage of everything this cardinal fire sign has to offer.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The Aries New Moon Will Be A Breeze For These 4 Zodiac Signs

The moon is always guiding you toward something incredible. After all, the moon rules over your subconscious and your inner world, shining a light on the thoughts and feeling that you hold close to your heart. As the moon moves through its enduring 28-day cycle, it paves the way for new opportunities for growth and enlightenment. However, it all begins with the new moon, when la luna retreats behind the shadow of night and gives you a chance to reflect on what you’d like to accomplish next. Even though the April 2022 new moon in Aries will affect these zodiac signs the least — Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius — they can’t escape the motivating vibrations of this lunation.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Wednesday, 3/30/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): The blame game puts everyone on the defensive. Do the heroic thing and take responsibility for your part even if it doesn't amount to much. It makes it easier for others to follow suit. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): An authority figure let...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

A very SF horoscope: Aries season promises fresh starts this spring

As the tulips bloom under the windmills, clocks spring forward, masks come down and vaccine cards get put away (kind of), it feels like there’s a fresh start brewing in the Bay Area. And the cosmos are throwing a fireworks show in agreement. Not only is Sunday the vernal equinox, marking the first day of spring, but it’s also an astrological new year and the beginning of Aries season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Suggests Wild Thoughts & New Moon Manifestations

Click here to read the full article. Things are finally heating up (!) and your weekly horoscope for March 28 to April 2 will help you capitalize on the energy.  A whopping three luminaries will be in the sign of the Ram: the sun, moon, and Mercury, along with the healing asteroid, Chiron. To begin, a new moon in—naturally—Aries finds us on Thursday. Whereas the full moon favors release, now is the time to rev up those manifestations. This is doubly true due to the dawn of the astrological new year. By the next Aries season, what do you hope to...
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

How the March Full Worm Moon Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

The March Worm moon, also dubbed Lenten, marks the last full moon of the winter season. This specific moon is also in Virgo, which is the time when “one will seek clarity and order,” Ivana Naskova, a Western astrologer of Nebula, explains. As per the Old Farmer’s Almanac,...
LIFESTYLE
creators.com

Virgo Lunar Question

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You are less reactive to the goings-on around you. This is by design. You see certain interactions as the means to an end. You keep your eye on the prize and avoid getting snagged into dramas of the ego. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're a giver...
ASTRONOMY
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy