Marketing: Using data in marketing

By DREW MCLELLAN
Des Moines Business Record
 2 days ago

Last week we walked through the definitions of first-, second- and third-party data and how you would generate, find or purchase data at each level. In this week’s column, I’d like to explore how you might use each different type of data in your marketing efforts. First-party...

businessrecord.com

Sarmad Mayo

How To Use Free Email Marketing Tools for beginners

Digital marketing has been a factor of concern to promote your content to your targeted audience. Companies have a list of emails to send them daily, weekly, and monthly newsletters for their new announcements and generate leads from their audiences.
TechCrunch

New data underscores a slowing e-commerce market

Indeed, as 2021 came to a close, data began to indicate that the e-commerce boom was slowing. The question at that juncture was whether we were seeing a reversion to growth norms from the pre-COVID era or if growth would slow even more; in the latter case, it would imply that future e-commerce activity was pulled forward, instead of the larger digital commerce pie growing thanks to long-term changes to the economy.
INTERNET
pymnts.com

GoTab, Mastercard Partner to Enhance Digital Checkout

GoTab, a restaurant commerce platform, has partnered with Mastercard to eliminate the need to manually enter card details at hospitality venues in the United States, the Virginia-based company announced Thursday (March 31). Dubbed Click to Pay, the feature promises consumers a more convenient and secure checkout experience across devices and...
VIRGINIA STATE
protocol.com

Instacart wants to sell enterprise software to grocery stores

Instacart will now start offering software services to all grocery stores, moving beyond the company's primary focus on food delivery through gig work. The Instacart Platform will offer software management services for ecommerce, fulfillment, ads, insights and other data for any grocery store, not just those that partner with Instacart for delivery services. Fidji Simo, the company's CEO, said in a press release that the new software platform is based on insights the company has gathered through partnering with grocers on delivery and building custom digital stores.
TECHNOLOGY
YubaNet

Could the internet be driven by climate-friendly “natural intelligence”? Global network of solar-powered servers shows how

The energy requirements of the Internet, the devices and systems using it and the servers that support it are responsible for greenhouse gas emissions equal to that of the global airline industry, and this carbon cost is growing rapidly with the expansion of blockchain-enabled transactions: The carbon footprint of a single Ethereum transaction is equivalent to nearly 329,000 credit card transactions.
INTERNET
freightwaves.com

ESW taps into UPS network to smooth cross-border e-commerce shipping

The e-commerce world is getting smaller, and millennials are increasingly driving the trend. To address this, direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce platform ESW announced an agreement with UPS that will speed up shipments of international e-commerce orders for its customers. ESW provides enterprise commerce solutions for brands, including compliance, data security, fraud...
INDUSTRY
Fast Company

E-commerce is eating retail. So what are consumers eating?

More than 10 years have passed since Marc Andreessen quipped that “software is eating the world.” In that time, e-commerce has reached as much as a 15% share of retail and Amazon’s revenue alone grew from $60 to nearly $500 billion. In a show of just how much software is eating retail, longtime e-commerce holdout grocery joined the party in force in 2020, setting online sales on a trajectory toward 20% of total U.S. grocery consumption by 2026. But grocery’s software evolution has gone way beyond digital storefronts and online payment systems. With the help of AI, the e-commerce value offering is now shifting dramatically from being about “endless choices” to being about “just the choices that are exactly right for you.” In fact, I would argue that AI will disrupt retail even more in the next 10 years than did e-commerce over the previous 20. And grocery will be the tip of the spear. Here are some predictions for what to expect:
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Rise of the developer-centric CRM

This article was partially inspired by my own experience in the technology industry, but also by a recently published book by Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson, Ask Your Developer. In a recent interview with McKinsey & Company, Jeff shared his thoughts on the importance of empowering developers as a way to build and manage customer relationships:
COMPUTERS
Des Moines Business Record

Principal releases data from ‘check-in’ survey of owners of small to medium-sized businesses

In response to the ever-changing operating environment for small and midsize businesses, Principal Financial Group recently conducted a “check-in” with business owners across the United States. The survey, which polled more than 1,000 business owners at the beginning of 2022, revealed that they are turning to employee benefits to improve their ability to attract qualified candidates and retain current employees.
SMALL BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Data Insight: How 'Backwards' Is The Oil Market?

The last time commodities outperformed global equities in a consecutive two-year period where returns were positive for both asset classes were back in 2004-2005. Commodities have been at the forefront of global markets for over a year now given its meteoric rise and its key role in supply chains during times of extreme market turmoil.
INDUSTRY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

There is an optimal week to put a home on the market, according to data analysis

As sellers try to take advantage of the soaring real estate market, new data suggests that there may be an optimal time to list a home and gain even more leverage in the market. A new analysis from realtor.com suggests that, at least in South Florida, the week of June 26 could be the most optimal time to list your home for sale. “We are looking for that golden window,” said George Ratiu, ...
FLORIDA STATE
Ledger-Enquirer

What Are Spiders? How Are They Used in the Stock Market?

Standard & Poor’s Depositary Receipts are known as spiders, or SPDRs. Managed by State Street Global Advisors, they represent an exchange-traded fund (ETF) made up of shares of a market sector or index. SPY, which is commonly used interchangeably with the term SPDR, is the most actively traded ETF...
STOCKS
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: GoTab, Mastercard Team for Easier Checkouts

Today in the connected economy, restaurant commerce platform GoTab works with Mastercard on a tool that eliminates the need to manually enter card details at hospitality venues. Plus, BlackBerry sees a boom in new business from its embedded automobile software operations, while non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea works with MoonPay to allow direct credit card payments for customers who want to buy NFTs.
PERSONAL FINANCE
marketplace.org

Tech competition heats up at the checkout

Supermarkets are increasingly becoming testing grounds for some of the latest technology. Many of us are accustomed to self-checkout kiosks where you can scan, bag and pay for your items without the help of a cashier. At the Walmart subsidiary Sam’s Club, customers can now use an app to scan...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

