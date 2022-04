CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Sky's Candace Parker has had quite the offseason, from celebrating a WNBA Championship title to working as in-studio analyst for the NCAA Tournament, to the birth of her son, Airr. CBS 2's Marshall Harris caught up with Naperville's finest as she catches her breath before a run at a Sky repeat. She said she is very pleased to be working as an analyst. "Anytime basketball is on – it doesn't matter if it's overseas basketball, if it's college, if it's pro, if it's semipro whatever it is – I'm watching. And so to be able to have...

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO