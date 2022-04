We don’t cry over spilled milk, but must we keep spilling it?. I have never been much of a milk lover. I always went for the orange juice container. My parents would use milk every morning for their coffee, so it always made its way to the front of the refrigerator. “Early to bed and early to rise” was fine for grandparents and parents, but for me, it was the opposite. By the time I made it to the kitchen in the morning (or afternoon), the early risers had moved practically every refrigerated item on the shelf to the front of the pack. The orange juice always seemed like it lived way back in prehistoric times, far behind King milk and its merry band of condiments.

