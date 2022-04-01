ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otero County, NM

House Oversight Committee finds discrepancies in EchoMail statements

By Nicole Maxwell, Alamogordo Daily News
 2 days ago

EchoMail, the company contracted to audit the Otero County 2020 election, told the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform said it is not responsible for the canvass being conducted by New Mexico Audit Force.

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-North Carolina), the Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland), the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, in a letter to Echomail official V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, requested documentation related to the ongoing audit and canvass.

“The Committee intends to get to the bottom of this so-called audit and canvass and the threats they pose to free and fair elections. The significant discrepancies between your claims and the multiple filings and statements by New Mexico Audit Force — as well as your apparent admission that EchoMail used data from the door-to-door canvass — reinforce the Committee’s need for the documents we requested,” the Chairs wrote to Ayyadurai.

Letters between the Committee and EchoMail show that EchoMail claims no responsibility for what New Mexico Audit Force canvassers are doing in Otero County.

"EchoMail has no canvassers be it in Otero County or any other part of the country or world," the March 18 response  letter from Ayyadurai states. "Neither has Otero County contracted EchoMail to do door-to-door canvassing nor has EchoMail contracted any other party to do any door-to-door canvassing in Otero County."

Documentation regarding the contract between Otero County and EchoMail that was posted to the Otero County website as part of the Jan. 13 meeting packet, shows in the cover letter to the contract that EchoMail will "Perform door-to-door canvass of Otero County voter registration database to determine accuracy of voter registration database. Canvass will be staffed by volunteers under the direction of New Mexico Audit Force (“Volunteers”) with guidance from EchoMail."

The contract between the two entities however does not mention audits, elections or canvasses - rather, EchoMail asserts its work is with the data being collected.

In the services section, the contract states that "All work shall be performed in a workmanlike and professional manner by EchoMail having a level of skill in the area commensurate with the requirements of the scope of work to be performed."

The Otero County Commission unanimously approved the contract with Echomail for $49,750 at its Jan. 13 meeting.

Story continues below.

New Mexico Audit Force leaders Erin Clements and her husband former New Mexico University professor David Clements were at the Jan.13 meeting.

In February, Erin Clements submitted an affidavit of authorization to the Otero County Clerk's Office on behalf of EchoMail. She also submitted a Voter Information Authorization form to the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office where it was noted that she filed the affidavits on behalf of EchoMail and New Mexico Audit Force.

Erin Clements told the Alamogordo Daily News that the canvassers and New Mexico Audit Force itself are participating in the audit on a voluntary basis.

On March 16, the chairs asked EchoMail for "documents and information relating to EchoMail’s involvement in an audit and door-to-door voter canvass of the 2020 federal election in Otero County, New Mexico, including EchoMail’s connection to the conspiracist group New Mexico Audit Force (NMAF) that is conducting the canvass," a news release from the Congressional Committee on Oversight and Reform states.

Nicole Maxwell can be contacted by email at nmaxwell@alamogordonews.com, by phone at 575-415-6605 or on Twitter at @nicmaxreporter. If you have questions about your subscription, please contact Customer Service at  AlamogordoDailyNews@Gannett.com or call 1-877-301-0013.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: House Oversight Committee finds discrepancies in EchoMail statements

