ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brighton v Norwich: match preview

By
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUINc_0ewLdrJ400
Brighton v Norwich Photograph: Guardian

Rock meet bottom, in form terms at least. While Norwich are dead last in the Premier League with six successive defeats, Brighton match their torrid run with six losses of their own. Thankfully for Graham Potter his side sit atop a comfortable 11-point cushion above danger while Norwich are an alarming six points from the last safe spot. Dean Smith and Potter will certainly hope the international break will have lifted any broken spirits but Brighton’s streak feels easier to break loose from considering their gulf in class. Norwich’s desperation may also play into their favour. It is now or never for them and any mistakes will serve an instant reminder of their precarious position. Smith will be desperately hoping for an early goal to calm the frayed nerves. Graham Searles

Saturday 3pm

Venue Amex Stadium

Last season n/a

Referee Simon Hooper

This season G11 Y38 R0 3.45 cards/game

Odds H 1-2 A 13-2 D 3-1

BRIGHTON

Subs from Steele, McGill, Alzate, Ferguson, Caicedo, Offiah, Welbeck, Sarmiento, Mwepu, Veltman, Gross

Doubtful None

Injured Webster (thigh, 9 Apr), Lallana (thigh, 9 Apr), Caicedo (ill, 9 Apr)

Suspended None

Discipline Y57 R2

Form LLLLLL

Leading scorer Maupay 8

NORWICH

Subs from McGovern, Byram, Tzolis, Dowell, Gibbs, Rowe, Zimmermann, Lees-Melou

Doubtful Sargent (ankle)

Injured Williams (knock, 10 Apr), Idah (knee, unknown), Omobamidele (back, unknown), Kabak (hamstring, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y45 R1

Form LLLLLL

Leading scorer Pukki 8

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Leicester v Brentford: match preview

Two wins in a row have lifted Brentford close to safety – a third would take them level on points with Leicester and almost confirm that they will be in the Premier League again next season. Ivan Toney has started to prove he belongs at this level, with seven goals in his past five matches. His sharpness, and Brentford’s set-piece prowess, will test the solidity of a Leicester defensive that could feature Wesley Fofana for the first time in the league this season. Paul Doyle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Tottenham v Newcastle: match preview

Newcastle have made major inroads into staying in the Premier League but will not feel totally safe just yet. A nine-point gap from danger is healthy, though, and Eddie Howe will feel confident his side can add to that if the sloppy, fragile version of Tottenham line up in north London. On the other side of the coin he could be biting his nails fairly quickly if the side that blasted Everton away 5-0 turn up against the Toon. The carrot of knocking Arsenal off fourth spot on goal difference, for a day at least, could incentivise a mauling but Antonio Conte’s side have been impossible to predict this season. Graham Searles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter praises reaction of Brighton fans to Neal Maupay’s missed chances

Graham Potter thanked the Brighton fans for their “fantastic” reaction towards Neal Maupay after the forward’s penalty miss ensured the Seagulls fired another blank in a 0-0 draw with Norwich.Maupay blazed over from the spot in the 29th minute following Sam Byram’s handball and some mind games by Canaries goalkeeper Tim Krul, and then after the break hit the side-netting from close range before steering another effort wide late on.Boss Potter replaced Maupay after that third and final miss and saw the home fans inside the Amex Stadium give a long round of applause to the club’s top goalscorer as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Dean Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Llllll#Maupay 8 Norwich Subs
The Guardian

Massacre at cockfight in Mexico leaves 20 dead

Mexican authorities have confirmed that 20 people were killed when a group of gunmen stormed a cockfight, in a small town in the western state of Michoacán. Officials and witnesses described a choreographed massacre in which assailants in military uniforms arrived just after 10.30pm on Sunday night and opened fire with assault rifles at the crowds of primarily middle-aged men.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

The Guardian

224K+
Followers
61K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy