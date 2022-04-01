Brighton v Norwich: match preview

Brighton v Norwich Photograph: Guardian

Rock meet bottom, in form terms at least. While Norwich are dead last in the Premier League with six successive defeats, Brighton match their torrid run with six losses of their own. Thankfully for Graham Potter his side sit atop a comfortable 11-point cushion above danger while Norwich are an alarming six points from the last safe spot. Dean Smith and Potter will certainly hope the international break will have lifted any broken spirits but Brighton’s streak feels easier to break loose from considering their gulf in class. Norwich’s desperation may also play into their favour. It is now or never for them and any mistakes will serve an instant reminder of their precarious position. Smith will be desperately hoping for an early goal to calm the frayed nerves. Graham Searles

Saturday 3pm

Venue Amex Stadium

Last season n/a

Referee Simon Hooper

This season G11 Y38 R0 3.45 cards/game

Odds H 1-2 A 13-2 D 3-1

BRIGHTON

Subs from Steele, McGill, Alzate, Ferguson, Caicedo, Offiah, Welbeck, Sarmiento, Mwepu, Veltman, Gross

Doubtful None

Injured Webster (thigh, 9 Apr), Lallana (thigh, 9 Apr), Caicedo (ill, 9 Apr)

Suspended None

Discipline Y57 R2

Form LLLLLL

Leading scorer Maupay 8

NORWICH

Subs from McGovern, Byram, Tzolis, Dowell, Gibbs, Rowe, Zimmermann, Lees-Melou

Doubtful Sargent (ankle)

Injured Williams (knock, 10 Apr), Idah (knee, unknown), Omobamidele (back, unknown), Kabak (hamstring, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y45 R1

Form LLLLLL

Leading scorer Pukki 8