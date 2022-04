MADISON, Wis. – In his most recent self-serving diatribe, Ron Johnson lambasted investing in chip manufacturing in the United States, even with the impact it would have bolstering supply chains, fighting inflation, and creating good paying jobs. Despite Johnson previously changing the tax law in a way that benefitted himself and handed his biggest donors a windfall of hundreds of millions of dollars, he is trying to kill this legislation because he believes it’s “picking winners and losers.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO