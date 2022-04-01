Oshkosh candidates describe how their presence would contribute to the school board’s performance

I am writing to inform the public that I am no longer running for mayor. I will explain. I have brushed shoulders with excellent candidates running for mayor through this two-year pursuit, such as Freddie de la Cruz — people who have proper morals and high hopes for the future of Fayetteville. Any one of the new candidates seeking the mayor’s office would serve Fayetteville with all their heart and integrity to match. The mayor's office will end up with proper leadership no matter if I run for the position or not.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 19 DAYS AGO