Berks County, PA

Berks farm welcomes 'world's cutest sheep'

By Karin Mallett
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. — It's no April Fool's joke. A farm in eastern Berks County is showing off the "world's cutest sheep." Betsy Myers is the owner of Grateful Acres, a 10-acre farm in Washington Township, near Barto. The farm is a part of the Breed Up Program, an initiative to...

WFMZ-TV Online

Dairy farm lost to fire in Berks County

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. | New details are emerging about a fire that broke out at a dairy farm in Longswamp Township, Berks County. The dairy farm barn unfortunately was a total loss, but the positive was that the 42 cows inside the barn all managed to get out safely. 1...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa.'s most traveled bridge that doesn't meet safety standards

PHILADELPHIA — Decades of neglect and lack of investment have left more than 46,000 bridges in the United States in a state of disrepair. To address this, President Joe Biden signed into law in November 2021 the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $550 billion to rebuilding key infrastructure. Still, necessary repairs may take years, and each day, Americans make 178 million trips across bridges deemed to be structurally deficient.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area

The Brass Rail, an Allentown institution for decades, will close June 4. Ownership of the Lehigh Street bar and restaurant had hoped to move to another nearby location, but according to a sign posted at the Rail, "It is with much sadness that are announcing our closure" and noting the last day.
ALLENTOWN, PA
