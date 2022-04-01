ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Pennsylvania policeman killed, 2 officers hurt in shooting

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VgBG6_0ewLbLiQ00

LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — The mayor of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, says one of the city’s police officers has been killed and two others injured in a shooting while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Mayor Sherry Capello said the three officers went to a home in the city at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

About an hour later, gunfire broke out and officers radioed in they were hit.

Capello says all three officers were taken to hospitals. One was pronounced dead.

A second is in critical condition, but is stable, and a third was in stable condition.

The city police chief says the suspected shooter, a 34-year-old man, was also killed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Lebanon, PA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

1 Killed, 2 Hurt In Shooting In Quiet Reading Park: Police

One person was killed and two others hurt in a shooting in a quiet Reading park on Monday, March 14, authorities said. Responding officers found the three gunshot victims at Brookline Park on Meade Street around 7:45 p.m., Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said at a press conference Tuesday morning.
READING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Policeman#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

Police Seized Almost $10,000 From Him. A Court Ruled He Had No Right to an Attorney.

In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy