ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

A cheesy festival: 6 things to do around Atlanta this month

By Mary Caldwell
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

If you’re an Atlanta senior who’s looking...

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

14 Essential Restaurants for Halal Dining Around Atlanta

Halal is an Arabic word referring to what is permissible under Islamic law. When used in terms of food, halal applies to the dietary guidelines surrounding the preparation and consumption of food for those who follow the religion of Islam. Pork isn’t permitted (considered a forbidden food, or “haram” in Arabic), and Islamic law requires all other animals being prepared for consumption to be humanely slaughtered. Anything containing alcohol is also not permitted for consumption under halal guidelines. Atlanta is home to a number of restaurants offering halal food on the menu, from burgers, wings, and shawarma to lamb biryani, fried chicken sandwiches, and birria tacos.
ATLANTA, GA
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | March 17-20

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oaks Amusement Park. Oaks Amusement Park is opening March 19! You can look forward to rides, classic midway games like ring toss, balloon bust and even arcade games. There is mini golf and plenty of places to soak in the sunshine at the park’s picnic spots. Oaks Park is a Portland institution and if you’ve never been, we suggest you wait for a gorgeous day out and check it out.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WABE

Live from the Atlanta Science Festival: Conversations in Creativity

What are some common threads between art and science?. A recent discussion at the Atlanta Science Festival called “Conversations in Creativity” pondered that question. The event was presented by Science Gallery and WABE. It took place at Pullman Yards and featured Sabetta Matsumoto, a physics professor at Georgia Tech, and Amy Landesberg, an artist and architect based here in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy