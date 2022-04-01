A cheesy festival: 6 things to do around Atlanta this month

Halal is an Arabic word referring to what is permissible under Islamic law. When used in terms of food, halal applies to the dietary guidelines surrounding the preparation and consumption of food for those who follow the religion of Islam. Pork isn’t permitted (considered a forbidden food, or “haram” in Arabic), and Islamic law requires all other animals being prepared for consumption to be humanely slaughtered. Anything containing alcohol is also not permitted for consumption under halal guidelines. Atlanta is home to a number of restaurants offering halal food on the menu, from burgers, wings, and shawarma to lamb biryani, fried chicken sandwiches, and birria tacos.

