ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Poultry producers warned of avian flu spread in Wyoming

By By Hannah Black Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dimp4_0ewLb0GQ00

CHEYENNE – A strain of avian flu has made its way to Wyoming, and poultry producers of all sizes are being warned to keep a close eye on their flocks.

As of Thursday, the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, had been confirmed in two Wyoming counties. HPAI is “a highly contagious viral disease that can infect chickens, turkeys and other birds, and can cause severe illness and/or sudden death in infected birds,” the Wyoming Livestock Board said in recent news releases.

The virus was identified in birds from Johnson County, the state Livestock Board said Wednesday, by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, or APHIS. On Thursday, the Livestock Board said the virus had also been identified in Park County birds.

Recent HPAI detections don’t present an immediate public health concern , according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and “no human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected” in the U.S., the news releases said.

Both samples were from birds the news release said had been part of “a non-commercial backyard mixed-species flock (non-poultry).” They were initially tested by the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory, part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network, and were confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

The Livestock Board said its officials had quarantined the areas where both flocks lived, and that the birds would be destroyed to prevent further spread. It also said it was “working closely with USDA APHIS on a joint incident response,” including “additional surveillance and testing in areas around the affected flocks.”

The Livestock Board offered assurances that birds and eggs from the infected flocks would not enter the food system. Still, it issued a reminder that all poultry and eggs should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit as a general food safety precaution.

More information can be found on the APHIS website . For more information specific to Wyoming, contact the Livestock Board at 307-777-7515, or visit its website at wlsb.state.wy.us/public .

Following Thursday’s news release, the Livestock Board said, information about any additional confirmed cases would be shared directly with local communities and announced on its website.

Prevention and monitoring

Wyoming State Veterinarian Dr. Hallie Hasel told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Thursday that the avian flu hasn’t been seen in the state “for several years.” However, the U.S. has seen rapid spread in 2022, and it’s “very difficult” to predict when the virus might show up and how prevalent it may be, Hasel said.

Anyone involved in poultry production, “from the small backyard chicken owner to the large commercial producer,” should review their “biosecurity activities,” or measures taken to prevent disease, the state Livestock Board said.

Because avian flu is spread by migratory birds, the best way to prevent its spread is to keep poultry in a chicken coop or other structure away from wild birds, as well as from standing water, Hasel said.

An ordinance allowing the keeping of backyard chickens within the city limits was passed by the Cheyenne City Council in April 2016. It is unclear how common the practice is currently.

Hasel said that, because of the risk of spread between flocks, those who keep poultry should not visit other places where these birds are kept until the virus has stopped spreading.

“That will happen over the next couple months as we progress from spring into summer,” Hasel said. “The migration, of course, slows down, and so the spread of the virus will decrease significantly as the migratory birds have reached their destination.”

Birds should be monitored for symptoms of HPAI, including: coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge and other signs of respiratory distress; lack of energy and appetite; decreased water consumption; decreased egg production and/or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs; lack of coordination; and diarrhea.

Even if birds aren’t showing symptoms, avian flu can cause sudden death, the Livestock Board said.

Anyone who sees these symptoms should immediately contact their veterinarian. Those without a regular vet should call the Livestock Board at 307-777-8270 or 307-777-6440. Sick birds or unusual bird deaths can also be reported through APHIS at 866-536-7593.

Comments / 0

Wyoming News
Wyoming News

1K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

356K+

Views

Related
Farm and Dairy

How to protect poultry flocks from avian influenza

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been appearing in wild birds and commercial poultry throughout the East Coast and Midwest. It can cause severe disease and high mortality in infected poultry. Certain virus strains can affect multiple internal organs with mortality up to 90% to 100% in chickens, according to Centers for Disease Control data.
AGRICULTURE
SELF

What Is the Heartland Virus, the Potentially Deadly Tick-Borne Illness Found in At Least 6 States?

A new study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) publication, sheds a little bit more light on the Heartland virus, a rare and poorly understood tick-borne illness that can be severe and potentially deadly. A team of researchers from Emory University launched their study after a retroactive analysis of a 2005 death in Georgia determined that the cause of death was the Heartland virus. Their work shows that the virus is circulating in Georgia in the lone star tick—a type of tick common in Eastern and Southeastern U.S. states—but leaves many unanswered questions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Wisconsin will kill off 2.7 million chickens to stop spread of lethal bird flu outbreak

An entire flock of 2.75 million egg-laying chickens in the US state of Wisconsin will be killed to prevent the spread of a lethal form of bird flu, officials said on Monday.The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that it had found a concerning strain of avian flu at a commercial chicken farm in the Midwest state, about 50 miles west of Milwaukee.They said all the farm's chickens would be destroyed in order to prevent any contamination of the human food chain.“State officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Wyoming Business
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Business
Cheyenne, WY
Industry
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Industry
Popculture

5 Popular Grocery Store Items Being Pulled From Shelves

A growing number of grocery items are being pulled from store shelves nationwide. Amid ongoing supply chain issues and rising costs, consumers seeking to cross items off their grocery lists are facing trouble as more products continue to be recalled. The most recent roundup of recalls has impacted everything from meat products to snack items and even a craft kit sold at one popular discount supermarket.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mix 104.3 KMXY

78 Earthquakes in Last 24 Hours at Yellowstone, But Don’t Worry

There is a major earthquake swarm underway under Yellowstone National Park with at least 78 quakes in the last day, but it's really not a reason for major concern. I saw some YouTube channels making a big deal out of this, but I believe that's being unnecessarily sensational. It is true that this is a major swarm as you can see on the USGS map.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Flu#Avian Influenza#Influenza Virus#Flu Symptoms#Hpai#The Livestock Board
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
1230 ESPN

A Western Slope Town is the Worst City to Call Home in Colorado

Some towns and cities in Colorado are straight-up beautiful, while others can be less than desirable. In December 2021, named Lochbuie, Colorado, the ugliest town in Colorado. Overall, most towns and cities in Colorado are highly desirable when it comes to looking for a place to live. Alot Travel has compiled a list of the cities that are the worst to call home in the United States.
COLORADO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

State cancels poultry events in response to fourth bird flu case

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced Saturday that all poultry events will be canceled statewide because of the bird flu. The order, which comes after a fourth farm was reported infected with the virus, states that birds of any type are not permitted at events such as fairs, expositions and live bird auctions until at least May 1, when the order will be reevaluated.
AGRICULTURE
Bring Me The News

Avian influenza confirmed in two Minnesota poultry flocks

Bird flu (H5N1) has been confirmed in two poultry flocks in Minnesota, according to a new release issued by the state's Board of Animal Health on Saturday. The avian influenza was confirmed in flocks in Meeker and Mower counties. No human cases of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) have been detected, and the Centers of Disease Control says there is low risk to the public.
MINNESOTA STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy