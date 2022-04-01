Poultry producers warned of avian flu spread in Wyoming

CHEYENNE – A strain of avian flu has made its way to Wyoming, and poultry producers of all sizes are being warned to keep a close eye on their flocks.

As of Thursday, the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, had been confirmed in two Wyoming counties. HPAI is “a highly contagious viral disease that can infect chickens, turkeys and other birds, and can cause severe illness and/or sudden death in infected birds,” the Wyoming Livestock Board said in recent news releases.

The virus was identified in birds from Johnson County, the state Livestock Board said Wednesday, by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, or APHIS. On Thursday, the Livestock Board said the virus had also been identified in Park County birds.

Recent HPAI detections don’t present an immediate public health concern , according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and “no human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected” in the U.S., the news releases said.

Both samples were from birds the news release said had been part of “a non-commercial backyard mixed-species flock (non-poultry).” They were initially tested by the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory, part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network, and were confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

The Livestock Board said its officials had quarantined the areas where both flocks lived, and that the birds would be destroyed to prevent further spread. It also said it was “working closely with USDA APHIS on a joint incident response,” including “additional surveillance and testing in areas around the affected flocks.”

The Livestock Board offered assurances that birds and eggs from the infected flocks would not enter the food system. Still, it issued a reminder that all poultry and eggs should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit as a general food safety precaution.

More information can be found on the APHIS website . For more information specific to Wyoming, contact the Livestock Board at 307-777-7515, or visit its website at wlsb.state.wy.us/public .

Following Thursday’s news release, the Livestock Board said, information about any additional confirmed cases would be shared directly with local communities and announced on its website.

Prevention and monitoring

Wyoming State Veterinarian Dr. Hallie Hasel told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Thursday that the avian flu hasn’t been seen in the state “for several years.” However, the U.S. has seen rapid spread in 2022, and it’s “very difficult” to predict when the virus might show up and how prevalent it may be, Hasel said.

Anyone involved in poultry production, “from the small backyard chicken owner to the large commercial producer,” should review their “biosecurity activities,” or measures taken to prevent disease, the state Livestock Board said.

Because avian flu is spread by migratory birds, the best way to prevent its spread is to keep poultry in a chicken coop or other structure away from wild birds, as well as from standing water, Hasel said.

An ordinance allowing the keeping of backyard chickens within the city limits was passed by the Cheyenne City Council in April 2016. It is unclear how common the practice is currently.

Hasel said that, because of the risk of spread between flocks, those who keep poultry should not visit other places where these birds are kept until the virus has stopped spreading.

“That will happen over the next couple months as we progress from spring into summer,” Hasel said. “The migration, of course, slows down, and so the spread of the virus will decrease significantly as the migratory birds have reached their destination.”

Birds should be monitored for symptoms of HPAI, including: coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge and other signs of respiratory distress; lack of energy and appetite; decreased water consumption; decreased egg production and/or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs; lack of coordination; and diarrhea.

Even if birds aren’t showing symptoms, avian flu can cause sudden death, the Livestock Board said.

Anyone who sees these symptoms should immediately contact their veterinarian. Those without a regular vet should call the Livestock Board at 307-777-8270 or 307-777-6440. Sick birds or unusual bird deaths can also be reported through APHIS at 866-536-7593.