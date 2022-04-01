Juventus predicted lineup vs Inter - Serie A

Brentford will hope that Chelsea have half an eye on their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on Wednesday. Thomas Tuchel, though, is unlikely to accept anything less than maximum focus from his side. Chelsea will be confident of pushing on despite their off-field issues after winning all of their games last month. That could spell danger for Brentford, who are eight points above the bottom three and have not beaten their neighbours for more than 80 years. Jacob Steinberg.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO