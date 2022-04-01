Roundup: Fox News Signs Caitlyn Jenner; Szechuan Sauce Back; Bobby Wagner to the Rams

McDonald's workers bracing for Szechuan sauce return ... Emails show how wealthy donors exerted influence over Washington Square Park in NYC ... Here's Fox's full 2022 MLB regular-season schedule ... Congress investigating Washington Commanders again, this time for alleged financial impropriety ... Ivermectin does not work, everybody ... Daniel Radcliffe with the only good take on The Slap ... Caitlyn Jenner signed by Fox News as contributor ... Longtime NFL reporter John McClain announces retirement ... Another update in Jerry Jones paternity lawsuit ... US will start dipping into oil reserves to cut gas prices ... Federal Reserve warns of brewing house bubble ... Massive fire in Tennessee ... Swin Cash, Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway to the Hall of Fame ... Congress is investigating Washington Commanders for financial impropriety ...

Furious Oscar winner shreds Chris Rock, Will Smith for robbing ‘our moment’ [ The Daily Beast ]



Paolo Banchero’s smooth game? The Duke star gets it from his mom [ Washington Post ]



UConn star Paige Bueckers' new NIL deal takes aim at food insecurity for students [ ESPN ]



Kevin Durant Is Learning to Let Go [ The Ringer ]



How Brandon Jordan went from out of work, to training the NFL's best D-linemen, to coaching at Michigan State [ CBS Sports ]



Here's what's inside the nearly $140,000 gift bag given to Steven Spielberg, Will Smith and other Oscar nominees [ CNBC ]

Fred Taylor with a great story about recruiting in college athletics back in the day.

Aliyah Boston finds out she won AP's Player of the Year. A nice scene.

The next season will be the last for Netflix's Top Boy .

Tyler, The Creator -- "Come On, Let's Go"

