Utility Disconnection Ban Ends Today

By Mandy Billings
 2 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Disconnection notices will start going out to thousands of Iowa residents behind on their bills for electricity and natural gas as the winter moratorium on utility disconnections ends today (Friday). Figures from the Iowa Utilities Board show as of February more than 179-thousand accounts were past due, up from 165-thousand last year. The Iowa Department of Human Rights Energy Assistance Program Manager, Christine Taylor, says that has led to a 21 percent increase in families coming to Community Action to apply for assistance. Taylor says anyone now facing disconnection should contact their utility and their Community Action agency for help.

