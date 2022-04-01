Flood advisory in effect until 7:45 a.m. in parts of Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Hillsborough County until 7:45 a.m. Friday.
Strong thunderstorms are moving through the Tampa Bay area Friday. The line of storms is slowly pushing south, according to Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.
The rain will taper off in the afternoon, and it will stay mild and muggy with highs in the low 80s, Leigh said. There will be a 20 to 30% chance of rain on Friday evening.
Leigh said Hillsborough County is seeing 2 to 3 inches of rain and some street flooding Friday morning. Drivers should avoid flooded streets to stay safe.
